Cybersecurity

Regular Security Audits on Malaysia’s Central Database System Necessary to Tackle Cyber Threats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
In a recent forum held in Putrajaya, the ‘Driving Transition Through Padu,’ the CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab, underscored the growing necessity for regular security audits on Malaysia’s central database system, Padu, in response to the escalating risk of cyber threats. As connectivity expands, exposure to risks concurrently increases, necessitating frequent updates to security measures. CSM is positioned to play a strategic role in evaluating the security of Padu, including its network and host databases.

The Dynamic Nature of Technology and Cyber Security

Amirudin highlighted the fast-paced and dynamic nature of technology, along with the associated cyber security threats that accompany new applications and flexibility. The increasing interconnectedness of systems and processes makes regular security audits a non-negotiable aspect of cyber governance. This sentiment was echoed by other panelists, including Dr. Fazidah Abu Bakar from the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) and Prof. Datuk Dr. Norma Mansor from the University of Malaya Social Wellbeing Research Centre.

Updating Data in Padu: A Preventative Measure

Prof. Mansor emphasized the importance of persistently updating the data within Padu to prevent it from becoming outdated and to ensure seamless data integration without duplication. Regular data updates, along with routine security checks, can significantly reduce the risk of security breaches. More importantly, they can maintain the relevance and usefulness of the integrated data, thereby enhancing the efficacy of public service delivery.

Padu: More Than a Data Repository

The professor also pointed out the need for proactive engagement from various departments to maximize the distribution of assistance to those in need. This involves utilizing Padu as more than just a data repository. Padu, which integrates microdata from various government agencies, was developed by civil servants from the Ministry of Economy, Department of Statistics (DOSM), Mampu, and other agencies. Its potential extends far beyond storing data, into the realm of effective data utilization for improved public service delivery.

Cybersecurity Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

