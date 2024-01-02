en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
RBI Raises Concerns Over Conduct of Credit Information Companies

In a significant development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signified an uptick in customer grievances against Credit Information Companies (CICs). The central banking institution of India has expressed these concerns following a supervisory assessment, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.

RBI’s Meeting with CICs

In an official meeting steered by Deputy Governor Swaminathan J, involving managing directors and chief executives of CICs, the focus was on improving the operations of these credit information firms. Despite the identified issues concerning the conduct of CICs, their integral role in managing the financial system was underscored.

Key Areas of Improvement

Swaminathan emphasized on several key areas where CICs need to take action. These include the imperative for timely redressal of customer complaints and strengthening the internal ombudsman framework. Moreover, the need for streamlining data correction requests, enhancing cybersecurity, and data privacy with a robust information security governance framework was highlighted. The meeting also accentuated the necessity for improving data quality and addressing issues related to data utilization for consulting and analytics.

Significance of CICs in Financial System

CICs, or credit bureaus, provide credit reports and credit scores based on information from lending banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). They play a pivotal role in the financial ecosystem, impacting loan approvals and interest rates. The leading bureaus in India include TransUnion CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Experian, and Equifax.

Given the increased reliance on digital technology and the rise in credit card usage, it is paramount that CICs operate with utmost transparency and efficiency. As the economy grapples with inflation and high interest rates, creditworthiness becomes instrumental in financial stability. Thus, the role of CICs extends beyond mere credit information provision, influencing the financial well-being of individuals and businesses alike.

0
Business Cybersecurity India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mazda Motor Corporation: Navigating Economic Headwinds and Electric Shift

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan's 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

By Rafia Tasleem

CHSRA Celebrates Graduates of High-Speed Rail Pre-Apprenticeship Program

By BNN Correspondents

Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis ...
@Business · 2 mins
Bitcoin SV Soars by 145.8%: A Detailed Analysis ...
heart comment 0
MOO’s Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand

By BNN Correspondents

MOO's Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand
Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results
Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network

By Shivani Chauhan

Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Appoints Kimmo Tyni as New Product Director

By BNN Correspondents

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Appoints Kimmo Tyni as New Product Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
21 seconds
Veloce Group Empowers Motor Racing Fans with Web3: A New Era of Fan Engagement
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
33 seconds
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
34 seconds
Study Uncovers Link Between Weather Conditions and Scrub Typhus Incidence
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
40 seconds
A New Chapter in New York: Covering NHL for The Athletic
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
48 seconds
The 2023-24 NBA Season: A Blend of Young Stars and Experienced Veterans
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
1 min
Health Minister Pauses Private Pharmacy Licenses, Initiates Electronic Monitoring System
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
1 min
Discrimination, Acceptance, and the Mental Health of Older MSM in East Asia: A Study
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
1 min
Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers' Mental Health
Concerns Raised Over 'Tekken 8' Color Blind Accessibility Options
1 min
Concerns Raised Over 'Tekken 8' Color Blind Accessibility Options
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
12 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app