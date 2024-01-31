Ravebeta: A Beacon of Cybersecurity for African SMEs

As the cyber threatscape intensifies, a Nigerian cybersecurity startup, Ravebeta, is making waves by providing critical protection for African SMEs. Founded in 2018 and incorporated in 2019, the company is led by CEO Igwe Prince Ikechukwu and has been instrumental in combating the rising tide of cyberattacks, which saw an alarming 174% increase in the first half of 2022 alone.

Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with Ravebeta Plus

Not content with merely offering existing solutions, Ravebeta is set to redefine the industry by developing its own patented product, the Ravebeta Plus. The company, currently bootstrapped with some angel investor backing, is putting the finishing touches on its flagship offering before seeking additional VC funding. This innovative product is expected to offer bespoke protection, tailored to the needs of its clients, and help businesses of all sizes grow securely in the digital space.

A Localized Approach to Cybersecurity

Part of Ravebeta's unique selling proposition is its localized approach to cybersecurity. The company firmly believes in the importance of understanding the distinct challenges faced by different markets and offers targeted solutions accordingly. Its team, which includes Noble Monday as CTO and Azorom Ebube Immaculate as COO, prides itself on adapting their methods and techniques to cater to both large and small businesses.

Empowering Communities through Digital Literacy

In addition to providing robust cybersecurity solutions, Ravebeta is also committed to public sensitization and digital skill enhancement. The company regularly organizes outreach programs to educate the public and businesses on the importance of cybersecurity. Their aim isn't just to offer a service, but to foster a tech-savvy community that understands the value of protecting digital assets and privacy in an increasingly interconnected world.