Cybersecurity

Rajasthan Police Launches Cyber Crime Awareness Mission and Announces Cybersecurity Hackathon

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
In a commendable initiative to curb the burgeoning cybercrime in Rajasthan, the state police have embarked on the Rajasthan Police Cyber Crime Awareness Mission, constituting a dedicated Cyber Volunteer Portal. This initiative was announced by U R Sahoo, the Director General of Police, underscoring the urgency to fortify the cyber defenses in the region.

Fostering Innovation in Cybersecurity

In an intriguing revelation, Ravi Prakash Meharda, Director General of Police for Cybercrime, outlined the blueprint for the Rajasthan Police Cyber Security Hackathon 1.0. Slated for January 17-18, 2024, at the Rajasthan International Center in Jhalana, Jaipur, the event is envisaged as a crucible for innovative cybersecurity solutions. The hackathon is designed to tap into the collective brainpower of students, industry professionals, researchers, and startups.

The Hackathon: A Testbed for Cybersecurity Solutions

The hackathon will be a grueling 36-hour marathon, with around 300 teams and 1,665 individuals rising to the challenge of tackling 12 specific cybersecurity problems. The challenges are wide-ranging and include the development of an improved police feedback system, deployment of AI and AR in police training, creation of AI-powered intelligent camera systems, and FIR analysis using AI and ML. Other challenges encompass identifying fraudulent websites and customer service numbers, geo-tagging of private cameras, and creating data analysis tools for financial fraud detection.

Strengthening Rajasthan’s Cybersecurity Measures

The hackathon, in addition to fostering innovation, is aimed at bolstering Rajasthan’s cybersecurity infrastructure, given the escalating concerns of cybercrime, cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. The top three teams demonstrating ingenious solutions stand to win cash prizes of Rs 20,00,000 in total and will be acknowledged with certificates of commendation for their significant contributions.

Cybersecurity India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

