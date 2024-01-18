Rajasthan Governor Advocates for AI in Fighting Cyber Crime at Police Hackathon

In a world where cyber threats are steadily on the rise, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called for the development of a scientific system to combat cyber crimes. Speaking at the closing session of the first 'Cyber Security Hackathon' organized by the Rajasthan Police, Mishra emphasized the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cyber crime prevention.

Global Rise of Cyber Crimes

Mishra's remarks come in the wake of a global surge in cyber crimes. The Governor underscored the need for systematic and continuous efforts in raising awareness about various cyber threats. These threats range widely, spanning from deepfakes and financial crimes to violations of personal dignity. The call for prompt action by the police in the event of cyber crimes and the development of effective response mechanisms was another key point raised by Mishra.

The Battle of Good vs Evil

State ICT Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was also present at the event, characterized cyber attacks as a battle between good and evil. He emphasized the necessity for Rajasthan Police to align their cyber crime investigations and future strategies with international standards. This alignment, he suggested, could play a vital role in combating the increasing prevalence of cyber crime.

The Significance of the Hackathon

DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo acknowledged the significance of the hackathon, which saw the participation of 1,665 participants and 300 teams. The event focused on solving 12 cyber security-related problems. Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) Ravi Prakash Mehrada reported that a dedicated team worked tirelessly for 36 hours during the event to counter cybercrime activities, further underlining the commitment of the Rajasthan Police in this regard.