en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Radware Forges New Alliance; Thoughtworks Unveils Fourth Looking Glass Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Radware Forges New Alliance; Thoughtworks Unveils Fourth Looking Glass Report

In a pivotal business maneuver, Radware, a leading light in the realm of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has inked a contract with a prominent European financial institution. This alliance marks a strategic leap for Radware, possibly broadening its influence in the financial sector and augmenting the institution’s security infrastructure.

Radware’s Strategic Move

The agreement with the European financial entity not only underscores Radware’s commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions but also reflects its aim to penetrate deeper into the financial sector. With potential threats to digital security becoming increasingly sophisticated, the partnership signifies a mutual understanding of the need for robust and proactive security measures. Radware’s advanced security solutions are expected to bolster the institution’s armour against cyber threats, thereby enhancing its digital resilience.

Thoughtworks’ Looking Glass Report

In another significant development, Thoughtworks, a reputed global technology consultancy firm listed on NASDAQ under the ticker TWKS, has unveiled the fourth edition of its insightful Looking Glass report. The report, a strategic guide for businesses grappling with the constantly evolving tech industry, comprises five chapters, each referred to as a lens. These lenses meticulously examine current technology trends and provide actionable opportunities and guidance for companies.

Navigating the Tech Landscape

The Looking Glass report aims to aid companies in comprehending industry shifts and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. It brings particular attention to strategy, security, and responsibility within AI solutions. As businesses increasingly rely on AI for efficient operations, understanding the implications and responsibilities that come with its use is crucial. The report underscores this need and offers valuable insights to navigate the complex terrain of AI-enabled solutions.

0
Business Cybersecurity
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India's Wiring Devices Sector by 2030
In a bold strategic move, Panasonic Electric Works India (PEWIN), a subsidiary of Panasonic Life Solutions, has set its sights on a 50% market share in India’s wiring devices sector by 2030. This ambitious goal was outlined by Joint Managing Director, Toshinobu Kawasaki, who disclosed the company’s plans to intensify its market expansion in the
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India's Wiring Devices Sector by 2030
Amelia Persaud's 'Party Prime': A Success Story of Resilience and Passion
3 mins ago
Amelia Persaud's 'Party Prime': A Success Story of Resilience and Passion
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
5 mins ago
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
2 mins ago
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
2 mins ago
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive
3 mins ago
GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive
Latest Headlines
World News
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
52 seconds
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
2 mins
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
2 mins
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
2 mins
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
2 mins
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
2 mins
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
2 mins
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
3 mins
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
3 mins
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app