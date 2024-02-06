Qualys Inc. Faces Revenue Challenge as Microsoft Ends VMDR Client Relationship

In a significant turn of events, cybersecurity firm Qualys Inc. faces a major hurdle as it loses Microsoft as a VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response) client, a move expected to substantially dent the company's earnings by 5% to 10%. Despite a recent 10% slide in its stock price, the company's valuation is still considered high.

Impressive Growth Preceding the Setback

Until the end of Q3 2023, Qualys Inc. had been experiencing a steady surge in revenue growth and operating income. It managed to expand its gross profit margin while concurrently shrinking selling and general & administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of total revenue. Consequently, earnings per share were on an upward trajectory.

Anticipated Impact of Microsoft's Withdrawal

However, the anticipated fallout from the loss of Microsoft as a client is expected to put a damper on this growth. It could potentially lead to an increase in R&D and sales expenses as the company strives to replace the lost revenue and distinguish its VMDR system from competitors.

2024: A Rebuilding Year for Qualys

The company's strategy of focusing on partnerships and channel revenue could help cushion some of the impact. Yet, 2024 is projected to be a year of rebuilding for Qualys. The management's reaction to this setback will be pivotal, with decisions to either cut back on R&D spending to preserve profitability or to boost investment in growth.

Based on this analysis, the recommendation is to sell Qualys shares due to apprehensions over revenue growth and the current elevated valuation.