en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula

In a significant stride towards a digitally secure society, Qatar has begun implementing the Cybersecurity Educational Curricula in private schools. The initiative is a collaboration between the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE). Building on the successful rollout in government schools in 2023, the curricula are now being extended to private institutions, marking a concerted effort to foster a digitally literate and safe generation.

Enhancing Digital Literacy and Safety

The curricula will be introduced in 170 private schools initially, with plans to expand to a further 100 in the subsequent phase. The comprehensive program targets students from the first grade of primary school through to the third grade of secondary school. The aim is to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the digital world safely and effectively. Omar Abdulaziz Al Naema, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, underscored the project’s significance in fostering digital literacy and safety awareness among students.

Aligning with Preventive Cybersecurity Strategy

Dalal Al Aqeedi, Director of the National Cyber Excellence Department, emphasized how the curricula align seamlessly with the NCSA’s preventive cybersecurity strategy. The initiative speaks to an overarching goal of proactive digital safety, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to anticipate and prevent digital threats.

Expanding Impact with the Cyber Echo Project

In January 2024, the NCSA and MoEHE will launch onsite visits to schools under the Cyber Echo project, aiming to strengthen digital literacy further. This project will reach approximately 150 government and private schools across the state, including specialized training for trainers and parents. The collaborative efforts of these agencies indicate a clear commitment to build a digitally secure future for Qatar’s next generation.

0
Cybersecurity Education Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Data Security Laws: An Obstacle for Businesses

By Aqsa Younas Rana

National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anjali Patil Defrauded of Rs 5.79 Lakh in Cyber Scam

By Dil Bar Irshad

GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices

By BNN Correspondents

Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity ...
@Business · 1 hour
Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity ...
heart comment 0
Regular Security Audits on Malaysia’s Central Database System Necessary to Tackle Cyber Threats

By BNN Correspondents

Regular Security Audits on Malaysia's Central Database System Necessary to Tackle Cyber Threats
Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report
Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report
Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore

By Rafia Tasleem

Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
51 seconds
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
1 min
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
1 min
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
1 min
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
2 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
2 mins
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
2 mins
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
2 mins
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
2 mins
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
59 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app