Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula

In a significant stride towards a digitally secure society, Qatar has begun implementing the Cybersecurity Educational Curricula in private schools. The initiative is a collaboration between the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE). Building on the successful rollout in government schools in 2023, the curricula are now being extended to private institutions, marking a concerted effort to foster a digitally literate and safe generation.

Enhancing Digital Literacy and Safety

The curricula will be introduced in 170 private schools initially, with plans to expand to a further 100 in the subsequent phase. The comprehensive program targets students from the first grade of primary school through to the third grade of secondary school. The aim is to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the digital world safely and effectively. Omar Abdulaziz Al Naema, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, underscored the project’s significance in fostering digital literacy and safety awareness among students.

Aligning with Preventive Cybersecurity Strategy

Dalal Al Aqeedi, Director of the National Cyber Excellence Department, emphasized how the curricula align seamlessly with the NCSA’s preventive cybersecurity strategy. The initiative speaks to an overarching goal of proactive digital safety, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to anticipate and prevent digital threats.

Expanding Impact with the Cyber Echo Project

In January 2024, the NCSA and MoEHE will launch onsite visits to schools under the Cyber Echo project, aiming to strengthen digital literacy further. This project will reach approximately 150 government and private schools across the state, including specialized training for trainers and parents. The collaborative efforts of these agencies indicate a clear commitment to build a digitally secure future for Qatar’s next generation.