Pune Doctor Loses Over Rs 1 Crore to Cyber Fraud; Police Launch Probe

In a distressing turn of events, a Pune-based doctor found himself at the mercy of cyber criminals, resulting in a loss of over Rs 1 crore. Following a week-long ordeal that saw the doctor manipulated into isolating himself and transferring vast sums to fraudulent accounts, a FIR has been lodged at the Cyber police station in Pune, marking a significant development in the case.

The Web of Deceit

The incident began with a phone call from an individual posing as a courier service executive, who informed the doctor that a parcel sent to Taiwan containing illegal drugs was intercepted. This marked the beginning of a sophisticated scam, leveraging the fear of identity theft and legal repercussions to manipulate the victim. The criminals, masquerading as law enforcement officials, exerted continuous pressure on the doctor, compelling him to isolate himself in a hotel room under the guise of 'surveillance' and to liquidate his investments and savings.

Financial Ruin

Under the relentless guise of verifying his financial accounts for illicit activities, the doctor was coerced into transferring over Rs 15 lakh to so-called 'government accounts', followed by an additional Rs 85 lakh from his liquidated investments. The fraudsters further exploited the situation by demanding photographs of the doctor's family, threatening legal action against them. Despite receiving official-looking documents purporting to be from the Reserve Bank of India, the realization of the scam prompted the victim to approach the cyber police.

Authorities Respond

The case has garnered attention from law enforcement, with the Cyber police station initiating a thorough investigation into the fraudulent transactions and the methods employed by the criminals. The probe aims to uncover the network behind this elaborate scam, as cyber fraud continues to pose a significant threat to individuals' financial security. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving tactics of cyber criminals and the importance of vigilance in the digital age.