ProcessUnity Revolutionizes Third-Party Risk Management with Global Risk Exchange Integration

ProcessUnity, a pioneering provider of third-party risk management and cybersecurity solutions, has achieved a significant industry milestone. The company has successfully integrated the Global Risk Exchange (formerly known as CyberGRX) into its platform, thereby creating the industry's first and only comprehensive risk platform. This integration is a paradigm shift in third-party risk management (TPRM), transforming it from a labor-intensive and static process to a dynamic, continuous monitoring and mitigation mechanism covering the entire third-party ecosystem.

Modernizing TPRM Amid Increasing Risks

The urgency for an updated TPRM approach has spiked in recent times due to the escalating number of third parties and cyber risks. Added to these are emerging dimensions of risk such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG), geopolitical, and financial issues. Despite these burgeoning demands, many organizations have been slow in expanding their TPRM resources, leaving them vulnerable to these multifaceted risks.

An All-In-One Platform for TPRM

ProcessUnity's platform revolutionizes TPRM by automating the process and deploying artificial intelligence to bolster team performance and standardize risk assessment. The platform comprises a Universal Data Core, a Global Risk Exchange offering standardized risk assessments, and AI-powered tools such as Auto Inherent Risk, Predictive Risk Profiles, and Policy Evaluator.

Recognized Leader in TPRM

The results are compelling and measurable. Reports indicate substantial reductions in oversight time, onboarding time for third parties, post-contract risk assessments, and time spent on report generation. This performance has not gone unnoticed. ProcessUnity has been acknowledged as a front-runner in third-party risk management platforms. It has also received accolades at the 2023 Black Unicorn Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine, further solidifying its leadership position in this critical domain.