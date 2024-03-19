Poland Second Most Targeted in Europe by State-Sponsored Hackers, Group-IB Reports

Group-IB, a global leader in cyber intelligence and security, has released its annual Hi-Tech Crime Trends report for 2023/2024, revealing a sharp rise in cyber threats across Europe, with Poland emerging as the second most affected country by government-linked hacker groups. The report details a 52% increase in ransomware attacks, with the manufacturing, real estate, and transportation sectors bearing the brunt of these assaults. Notably, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany were identified as the most targeted countries, while information stealers impacted 250,000 devices, highlighting the growing menace of cybercrime in the region.
Escalating Cyber Threats
In 2023, Europe faced an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks, with Group-IB pinpointing a 52% surge in ransomware incidents. The report underscores the strategic targeting of key sectors, such as manufacturing, real estate, and transportation, by cybercriminals employing Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) tactics. LockBit, Play, and Black Basta were cited as the most active ransomware groups, marking a significant shift in the cyber threat landscape. Additionally, the analysis revealed a concerning trend in information theft, with a 23% increase in infected devices across Europe, underscoring the critical need for robust cyber defenses.
State-Sponsored Cyber Espionage
Group-IB's findings also shed light on the prevalence of state-sponsored cyber espionage, with 108 cyberattacks orchestrated by hacker groups backed by national governments. Governmental and military institutions emerged as the primary targets, reflecting the strategic interests of these cyber adversaries. Poland, following Ukraine, was identified as the second most targeted nation in Europe, illustrating the geopolitical dimensions of cyber threats. The report attributes 523 attacks globally to state-controlled hacker groups, with 21% of these attacks aimed at European organizations, highlighting the global scale of state-sponsored cyber activities.
Impact and Insights for Cybersecurity
The Hi-Tech Crime Trends report offers invaluable insights for cybersecurity professionals, enabling them to navigate the evolving threat landscape. With 386 new data leaks detected in 2023, resulting in the exposure of over 292 million data strings, the report emphasizes the critical importance of safeguarding sensitive information. France, Spain, and Italy were among the most affected countries, with email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords being the most commonly exposed data. This comprehensive analysis serves as a crucial resource for CISOs, SOC and DFIR teams, malware researchers, and threat hunting experts, providing them with the knowledge to enhance their cybersecurity policies and countermeasures.
The increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks in Europe, particularly the rise in state-sponsored activities, underscore the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the insights provided by the Group-IB report will be instrumental in shaping the response strategies of organizations and governments alike, safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the clutches of cyber adversaries.