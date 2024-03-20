Poland Second Most Hit in Europe by State-Backed Cyberattacks in 2023: Group-IB Report

Group-IB, a global leader in cybersecurity, has unveiled its annual Hi-Tech Crime Trends report for 2023/2024, revealing a significant escalation in cyber threats across Europe. The comprehensive analysis indicates a 52% surge in ransomware attacks, with Poland emerging as the second most targeted country by government-linked hacker groups.

Escalation of Cyber Threats in Europe

In 2023, Europe saw a notable increase in cyberattacks, with ransomware incidents targeting key sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, and transportation. Group-IB's report highlights the United Kingdom, France, and Germany as the top targets for ransomware, emphasizing the prevalent use of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS). Governmental and military institutions faced 48 of the 108 cyberattacks conducted by state-supported hacker groups, showcasing a strategic focus on disrupting national security infrastructures.

Diverse Cybersecurity Challenges

The report further explores the rise of information stealers, affecting 250,000 devices in Europe, a 23% increase from the previous year. Raccoon, LummaC2, and RedLine Stealer were identified as the most utilized tools by cybercriminals to infiltrate corporate networks. Additionally, Europe experienced a 7% decrease in initial access offerings to compromised networks, indicating a slight shift in cybercriminal tactics. Data leaks also posed a significant threat, with 386 new cases exposing over 292 million data strings, underlining the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures.

Implications and Future Outlook

The Hi-Tech Crime Trends report by Group-IB not only sheds light on the evolving cyber threat landscape but also serves as a vital resource for cybersecurity professionals. It underscores the importance of continuous adaptation and enhancement of security protocols to mitigate the risks posed by these sophisticated cyber threats. As cybercriminals evolve their tactics, the emphasis on strengthening cybersecurity frameworks has never been more crucial, particularly for nations like Poland, significantly impacted by these threats.