Philippines Immigration Bureau Alerts on eTravel Scams Ahead of Holy Week Rush

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines has issued a critical advisory to travelers regarding the proliferation of fake eTravel registration websites and social media scams, specifically targeting those planning trips around the Holy Week. Deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac highlighted the danger of these fraudulent activities, stressing that the only legitimate platform for eTravel pass registration is the government's official website, and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

Advertisment

Urgent Warning Against eTravel Scams

With the approach of Holy Week, a traditional time for travel and reflection, the BI has observed a significant uptick in attempts by scammers to exploit travelers. These fraudsters operate by creating fake websites that mimic the official eTravel registration portal, charging unsuspecting individuals hefty fees for what is, in reality, a free service. This nefarious activity not only poses a financial risk to victims but also compromises their personal information, potentially leading to further fraud.

Strengthened Measures and Public Vigilance

Advertisment

In response to these threats, the BI is intensifying its efforts to safeguard travelers. Collaborating closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and law enforcement agencies, the bureau aims to identify and dismantle these fake websites. Moreover, they are bolstering their manpower during Holy Week, deploying additional personnel to ensure smooth and secure immigration processes for the influx of travelers. Mabulac also warns the public to be skeptical of too-good-to-be-true job offers on social media, which may be fronts for human trafficking.

Community and Government Collaboration

The fight against online fraud, particularly in the context of eTravel registration, requires a concerted effort from both the government and the community. By staying informed and vigilant, the public can protect themselves and others from becoming victims of these scams. Travelers are encouraged to directly visit the official eTravel portal for their registration needs and to immediately report any fraudulent activities to authorities. Through community awareness and government intervention, the hope is to create a safer online environment for all, particularly in peak travel seasons like Holy Week.