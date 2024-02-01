Persistent Facebook Scam Resurfaces: 'OMG, it really worked!' Hoax Post Targets Users

The advent of social media platforms has given birth to a multitude of scams, and Facebook is no exception. A persistent hoax which has been plaguing users for over 13 years is once again making the rounds. The scam encourages users to copy and paste a specific message onto their timelines, promising to reduce ads and reconnect them with lost connections. The hoax post typically begins with 'OMG, it really worked!', a catchphrase designed to pique curiosity and spur further shares.

The Hoax and Its False Promises

The scam falsely asserts to offer a solution to reduce advertisements and regain lost connections on the platform. However, these promises are empty; there is no legitimate way to eliminate Facebook ads or restore connections through such methods. Despite its ineffectiveness, the scam persists, primarily because users believe there is no harm in trying.

The danger, however, is far more insidious. By sharing the post, users inadvertently paint a target on their backs, signaling to scammers that they are gullible and susceptible to further scams.

Scammers' Modus Operandi

Scammers leverage Facebook's search functionality to identify users sharing the post. Once they have a list of potential targets, they approach them with friend requests or direct messages, often leading to more deceptive schemes. This targeting strategy was evidenced during an investigation of a Facebook user who shared the post and subsequently received comments from scammers.

Furthermore, one scammer's profile was linked to a known scam that had swindled individuals out of thousands of dollars. Publicly sharing the hoax only aids scammers in locating potential victims. While it may appear harmless at face value, it can result in users being targeted for more serious scams.

Prevention is Better Than Cure

The advice to users is clear: ignore and do not share the hoax post. By not participating in the spread of this scam, users can avoid falling prey to scammers. It is crucial to remember that scams thrive on misinformation and gullibility. By staying informed and vigilant, users can effectively protect themselves from falling into the scammers' traps.