en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Persistent Cybersecurity Flaws at SEC Unveiled by Recent Hack

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Persistent Cybersecurity Flaws at SEC Unveiled by Recent Hack

SEC’s Cybersecurity Exposed Following Recent Hack

Unmasking the vulnerabilities of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) cybersecurity, a recent hack has spotlighted the agency’s recurring issues. As the principal regulator for Wall Street, the SEC is now under scrutiny for not fully complying with federal cybersecurity standards. A glaring reflection of this noncompliance was the agency’s failure to implement multifactor authentication for its public-facing systems, as revealed in an internal review last year.

Independent Evaluation Unveils Additional Weaknesses

An independent evaluation conducted a year before the aforementioned review identified further weaknesses in the SEC’s security protocols. These weaknesses specifically pertained to the prevention of unauthorized network access, a fundamental security measure in protecting sensitive data. This revelation gains heightened significance in light of a significant breach in 2016 when the SEC’s corporate filings database was compromised, leading to hackers profiting from non-public information.

SEC’s Capacity to Safeguard Sensitive Data Questioned

These consistent shortcomings in cybersecurity have roused concerns about the SEC’s ability to protect sensitive financial data and maintain the integrity of the information it oversees. U.S. prosecutors have acknowledged the previous 2016 incident, further intensifying these concerns. The recent hack, which led to the unauthorized announcement of a bitcoin ETF approval on the SEC’s social media account, has caused significant market fluctuations and has put the SEC’s cybersecurity protocols, including the lack of two-factor authentication on their social media account, under the microscope.

0
Cybersecurity
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
17 mins ago
Microsoft's AI Tool 'Security Copilot' Under Scrutiny Over Incorrect Outputs
Microsoft’s experimental foray into the cybersecurity landscape with its AI tool, Security Copilot, has caught the spotlight for its unpredictable behavior, reportedly producing incorrect ‘hallucinated’ answers. The tool, designed to bolster cybersecurity professionals’ capabilities by analyzing security logs, demonstrated a tendency to deliver inconsistent responses, as cited in a report published by Business Insider which
Microsoft's AI Tool 'Security Copilot' Under Scrutiny Over Incorrect Outputs
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval
4 hours ago
Amazon Discounts Apple AirTags; Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETFs Approval
Unmasking the 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud
4 hours ago
Unmasking the 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud
Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments
1 hour ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments
Week in Tech: AI Innovations Steal the Show at CES 2024 and Beyond
2 hours ago
Week in Tech: AI Innovations Steal the Show at CES 2024 and Beyond
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
4 hours ago
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
1 min
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
2 mins
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
3 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
3 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
3 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
3 mins
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
3 mins
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
3 mins
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app