Cybersecurity

pCloud: A Trusted Provider of Secure Online Storage Services

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
pCloud: A Trusted Provider of Secure Online Storage Services

In the evolving digital landscape of 2024, pCloud has carved a niche for itself as a trusted provider of secure online storage services, competing head-on with industry giants like Dropbox and Google Drive. With a burgeoning customer base of around 19 million users worldwide, pCloud has placed a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and privacy, offering 10 GB of free cloud storage for newcomers and an acclaimed pCloud Encryption feature.

Unbreakable Encryption, A Cornerstone of Trust

The pCloud Encryption feature employs a zero-knowledge architecture, ensuring that no third party, including pCloud itself, can access user data. This client-side encryption uses robust standards, including 4096-bit RSA and 256-bit AES, making it highly resistant to hacking attempts. The company’s confidence in its security is underscored by a hackathon challenge with a $100,000 reward, which remains unclaimed due to the encryption’s unassailable strength.

Tailored Services for Users and Businesses

The service is tailored to the needs of both private users and businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), who require secure data storage and collaboration tools. However, the high level of encryption results in certain limitations, such as the inability to preview images, play videos directly from the cloud, or decompress archives online. Moreover, the lack of support for WebDAV is also notable.

Big Discounts and Robust Privacy Laws

As part of its holiday season offerings, pCloud is offering substantial discounts on its Family lifetime plans, with reductions of up to 85%. Besides the free tier, pCloud Premium provides an additional 500 GB of storage space, with no upload limits and the benefit of being under Swiss jurisdiction, known for its strong privacy laws.

Not All Cloud Storage is Created Equal

The need for secure online storage services is underlined by recent incidents such as Ateam Entertainment’s data exposure due to a misconfigured Google Drive instance. This incident led to the exposure of personal information of nearly one million individuals and serves as a stark reminder of the importance of securing cloud services. The growing demand for digital storage and memory, driven by big data analytics applications and AI, has prompted increased investment in cloud capacity by tech giants. In this context, pCloud’s focus on encryption and privacy stands out, offering a secure alternative in an increasingly data-driven world.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

