Paul Nakasone Charts the Course for U.S. Cybersecurity as Retirement Looms

On the cusp of his retirement, Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, the foremost authority at the helm of U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) and the National Security Agency (NSA), has unveiled a vision for the future of American cybersecurity. As we bid farewell to Nakasone on February 1, his parting insights from a recent briefing underscore a dramatic shift in focus for CYBERCOM, from counterterrorism to the complex challenges posed by nation-state adversaries, specifically China and Russia.

Charting the Course for CYBERCOM 2.0

The evolution of CYBERCOM, since its force structure build-up in 2013, has been striking. Nakasone, the architect of this transformation, has championed a blueprint for "CYBERCOM 2.0." This ambitious strategy calls for a comprehensive overhaul of authorities, training, personnel, and acquisition to adapt to the rapidly changing cyber landscape. As part of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the Defense Department is currently studying the future force generation model for CYBERCOM. The findings of this study are expected to be presented to Congress by June 1.

Emphasizing Persistent Engagement

Persistent engagement in cyberspace and a longer "dwell time" for cyber forces are two key elements underscored by Nakasone. Given the sophisticated nature of cyber warfare, extensive training for cyber forces is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. The baton of leadership will soon pass to Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, who is projected to succeed Nakasone.

The NSA: A Beacon of Cyber Security

During Nakasone's tenure at the NSA, he oversaw the re-establishment of a cybersecurity directorate, the issuance of cybersecurity advisories, and a focus on industry partnerships. The NSA is also in the midst of a workforce revolution, hiring fresh talent and emphasizing leadership development. Nakasone has singled out China as a significant cyber challenge, and has praised the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a revealing disclosure, Nakasone confirmed the NSA's establishment of an AI Security Center, a vital initiative aimed at safeguarding intellectual property from foreign interference. This development underscores the increasing significance of AI in the realm of cybersecurity.

In a world where the boundaries of warfare are increasingly blurred, the insights and initiatives of leaders like Nakasone are invaluable. As we navigate through the labyrinth of cybersecurity threats, his vision for a fortified CYBERCOM and a resilient NSA will likely continue to guide us.