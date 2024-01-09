en English
Business

Organizations Ramp Up Cybersecurity Efforts Amidst Growing Exposure Challenges: XM Cyber Report

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Organizations Ramp Up Cybersecurity Efforts Amidst Growing Exposure Challenges: XM Cyber Report

In an era where digital interconnectivity is at an all-time high, the security of our virtual spaces is more critical than ever. The latest report from XM Cyber, a frontrunner in the cybersecurity industry, offers an in-depth look into how businesses are tackling this pressing issue. The findings paint a vivid picture of an intensified focus on vulnerability and exposure remediation, with 87% of organizations planning to ramp up their efforts in the coming year.

Outdated Legacy Systems: A Stumbling Block

Despite the uptick in remediation efforts, organizations are grappling with an expanding disparity between the volume of exposures and their capacity to manage them effectively. A staggering 82% admit to this imbalance, which is further aggravated by the reliance on outdated legacy systems. An overwhelming 90% of organizations are wrestling with these antiquated systems, struggling to adapt them to counter modern threats.

Cloud-centric Security: The New Frontier

The XM Cyber report also highlights a shift in focus towards cloud-centric security. In fact, 45% of organizations have earmarked the cloud as a vital area for augmenting their security stance. However, the transition to the cloud is not without its complications. Nearly half of the surveyed organizations manage their exposures in a fragmented manner, treating onsite and hybrid cloud environments as separate entities. This approach could potentially lead to gaps in security, making a unified, holistic strategy indispensable.

Communicating Security Posture: An Essential Component

Effective communication about an organization’s security posture has emerged as a critical aspect of cybersecurity management. A significant 68% of companies underscore the necessity of accurately conveying their security measures to their leadership. This emphasis on clear reporting underlines the critical role it plays in enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning in the cybersecurity landscape.

The XM Cyber report serves as a clarion call for organizations to reassess their cybersecurity strategies. The focus should not only be on increasing efforts but also on adopting more contemporary approaches to manage exposures effectively. With the persistent evolution of cyber threats, the need for adaptable and scalable solutions is more pressing than ever.

Business Cybersecurity
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

