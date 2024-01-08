en English
Cybersecurity

Oregon Bolsters Cybersecurity Resilience with New Center of Excellence

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
In a concerted effort to fortify its cybersecurity infrastructure, Oregon has inaugurated the Oregon Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. The center is a product of collaborative efforts between three of the state’s most prominent universities: Portland State University (PSU), University of Oregon (UO), and Oregon State University (OSU). This initiative has been brought to life under House Bill 2049, which was signed into law by Governor Kotek in July 2023. The center will be anchored at Portland State University.

Center’s Core Objectives

The center has a multi-pronged mandate. It has been established to serve as an advisory body to both the governor and the state legislature, charting the course for Oregon’s cybersecurity policies. Moreover, the center is focused on cultivating the cybersecurity workforce, fostering education, awareness, and training across the state. It will also extend its expertise to assist school districts, libraries, and local governments in fortifying their cybersecurity defenses.

Responding to Growing Cyber Threats

This initiative is a proactive response to the escalating number of cyberattacks aimed at public agencies, private entities, and individuals in Oregon. This includes the recent security incident that impacted the Beaverton School District and a monumental data breach at the Oregon Department of Transportation. The latter had a far-reaching impact, affecting 90% of Oregonians’ drivers licenses and state IDs.

Leadership and Collaborative Expertise

The leadership of the center is composed of esteemed academics from the participating universities. PSU professor Birol Yesilada is the inaugural director of the center, with UO professor Reza Rejaie and OSU professor Rakesh Bobba serving as associate directors. Each university brings its unique expertise to the table to address the multifaceted cybersecurity challenges that Oregon faces, underpinned by a strong focus on teamwork and workforce development.

Cybersecurity Education
Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

