Operation Cargo Cuts New Zealand Scam Reports by 80% in 2023, Seizes $100K in Criminal Assets

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) in New Zealand has made significant strides in combating scam operations with the successful execution of Operation Cargo, resulting in an unprecedented drop in scam reports. Joe Teo, a spokesperson for the DIA, highlighted the operation's achievements, including the dismantlement of a sophisticated transnational scam network and the seizure of substantial assets.

Unveiling Operation Cargo

The initiative began in May 2023, aiming to tackle the surge in scam messages that plagued New Zealanders with false banking alerts, overdue payments, and toll fee demands. The DIA, in collaboration with local police, Customs, CERT, and telecommunications providers, embarked on a mission to trace and dismantle the operations of a trans-national crime syndicate. This network, with roots in the UK and Australia, utilized advanced software to dispatch tens of thousands of scam messages weekly, targeting individuals' life savings across New Zealand.

Impact and Seizures Throughout the operation, authorities executed 12 search warrants, leading to the seizure of $35,000 worth of SIM cards and hardware, $10,000 in luxury items, and $56,000 in cash. Despite these seizures representing only a fraction of the estimated $3.6 million lost to cybercrime in the last quarter of 2023, they marked a significant victory in reducing scam-related activities. The crackdown witnessed a dramatic reduction in scam reports, from 53,000 a month at its peak to approximately 4,000, indicating an over 80 percent decrease in scam incidences.

Looking Ahead

Despite these successes, the DIA anticipates the emergence of new scam operations. The continuation of Operation Cargo signifies a proactive approach to cybercrime, with ongoing efforts to monitor, identify, and respond swiftly to new threats. Collaboration with partnering agencies and the integration of new technologies are expected to play a crucial role in these endeavors. As New Zealanders navigate the digital landscape, the vigilance of authorities and the public remains paramount in safeguarding against the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.