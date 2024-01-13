en English
Cybersecurity

Ohio Students Triumph in Air Force Cybersecurity Contest

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
A quintet of bright, eager students from the Delaware Area Career Center (DACC) in Ohio have clinched the top spot in the state-wide CyberPatriot program, a cybersecurity competition under the aegis of the Air Force. The victorious team, composed of seniors Nolan Gregson, Maddox LaPrad, and Wilson Lane, along with juniors Andrew Langan and Henry Reid, demonstrated their skill and acumen by excelling in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

Cyber Defense: A Test of Skill and Strategy

The competition, a practical test of their learned cybersecurity skills, required the participants to step into the shoes of IT professionals. The challenge was not a simple one. The task? To secure a network by managing four virtual computers, each running a different operating system. The mission parameters included eradicating viruses, removing unwanted software, and setting secure passwords. All of this, within a tight four-hour deadline. The scoring mechanism was based purely on the effectiveness and number of the fixes implemented, testing the students’ ability to prioritize and strategize under pressure.

Triumph Amidst Trepidation

Despite varying levels of confidence and a natural inclination towards offensive rather than defensive cybersecurity, the team members wore their victory with a mix of pride and excitement. This win has propelled them into the semifinals, set to take place the following week. Success in the upcoming round will see the team advancing to the national competition in Maryland from March 8-12, a prospect that adds another layer of anticipation and thrill to their journey.

Aspirations and Acknowledgements

Maddox LaPrad, one of the senior members of the team, harbors aspirations of joining the Air Force post-graduation, making this competition a perfect training ground for his future career. The students, standing tall as representatives of their school, felt that their commitment, hard work, and rigorous study have paid off at the state level, setting them on a path of accomplishment and recognition in the field of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity Education United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

