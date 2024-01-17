Norton Unveils Norton Genie: A Groundbreaking Scam Detection App

In a world increasingly dependent on digital communication, cyber scams have become a prevalent issue. Addressing this concern, Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety, has unveiled an innovative solution. The company's newest offering, Norton Genie, is a sophisticated scam detection app aimed at helping the public identify and avoid cyber scams in real time. This trailblazing technology is now available for free, offering a crucial line of defense in the face of rising cyber threats.

Advertisment

Norton Genie: A New Guard Against Cyber Scams

Norton Genie's modus operandi is simple yet remarkably effective. Users can upload screenshots of suspicious texts, emails, or social media posts onto the app for immediate assessment. The scam detection app leverages advanced proprietary artificial intelligence to instantly detect and analyze these suspicious messages. Trained to discern the nuances of interactions and intentions in any message received, the AI is constantly learning and evolving, ready to detect new scams as they emerge.

Since its launch, Norton Genie has scanned thousands of uploads, with nearly half recognized as legitimate scam attempts. This 45% detection rate is a testament to the app's accuracy and effectiveness, addressing a clear market need at a time when research indicates that one in five people have been scammed in the past year.

Advertisment

Partnership with Dan Levy: Amplifying Awareness

As part of its launch strategy, Norton has joined forces with Emmy award-winning creator Dan Levy. Known for his influential voice, Levy is helping raise awareness about Norton Genie and the prevalence of cyber scams. His emphasis on the ease with which people can fall prey to scams and the role of the app in preventing such occurrences resonates with a wide audience.

Expansive Marketing Efforts

Accompanying the launch of Norton Genie is a comprehensive marketing campaign. This includes social media activations with Dan Levy, the 'Scam Scan' challenge on Instagram, and collaborations with influencers like Justine Ezarik, Laura Whaley, and Jordan Howlett. These efforts aim to educate the public about the app and the importance of staying vigilant against cyber scams while amplifying Norton Genie's reach.

Norton, part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), has long been committed to providing protection for digital freedom. Its latest offering, Norton Genie, is a testament to this commitment, as validated by independent testing organizations. As cyber threats continue to evolve, Norton Genie stands as a beacon of hope, offering a robust defense system against the often-intangible world of cyber scams.