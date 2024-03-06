Norton Rose Fulbright Bolsters Cybersecurity Team, Welcomes Partner Annmarie Giblin in NY

New York, March 06, 2024 - In a significant move to enhance its cybersecurity and privacy capabilities, global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced the addition of Annmarie Giblin as a partner in its New York office. Giblin, an esteemed cyber law expert, joins the firm's global Cybersecurity and Privacy group, which comprises over 90 practitioners worldwide.

Advertisment

Expanding Expertise and Client Services

Annmarie Giblin is known for her comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, focusing on proactive measures including incident response, crisis management, and compliance strategies. With a data-centric practice, she advises clients across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and technology, on navigating the complexities of data governance and privacy laws.

Her appointment follows the recent addition of three other partners to the New York office, signaling Norton Rose Fulbright's commitment to expanding its cybersecurity legal services.

Advertisment

Strategic Response to Evolving Cyber Threats

The firm's emphasis on bolstering its cybersecurity team reflects the growing importance of cyber and privacy issues among its global clientele. According to Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbrightâs US Managing Partner, and Chris Cwalina, Global Head of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Group, Giblin's expertise will be instrumental in guiding clients through the challenges of managing cyber threats and implementing effective security measures. The move also aligns with the insights from the firm's recent Litigation Trends Survey, highlighting cybersecurity as a key focus area.

Global Reach and Comprehensive Service

Giblin's admiration for Norton Rose Fulbright's global practice and its cross-border capabilities played a significant role in her decision to join the firm. Together with associate Angelica Aminov, who also moves from Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, Giblin will contribute to the firm's mission of providing seamless, top-tier legal services worldwide. Their experience adds significant value to the firm's already robust cybersecurity and privacy practice, enhancing its ability to serve clients across all sectors and regions.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Norton Rose Fulbright's strategic addition of Annmarie Giblin and Angelica Aminov underscores its dedication to staying ahead of the curve. By expanding its expertise in this critical area, the firm not only strengthens its service offerings but also reinforces its position as a global leader in legal services for cybersecurity and privacy matters.