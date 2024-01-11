North Korean Propaganda Websites Targeting South Korea Go Offline

Several high-profile North Korean propaganda websites, primarily targeting South Korean audiences, abruptly ceased operations on Thursday. The affected online platforms include Uriminzokkiri, DPRK Today, Arirang Meari, Tongil Voice, and Ryomyong, all of which were found to be inaccessible as of 2:20 p.m. KST.

Unprecedented Shutdown

Noted cybersecurity expert Junade Ali observed that the shutdown appeared to be intentional, as all the sites, despite their differing digital infrastructures, were taken down in a similar manner. This development is unusual, given that these websites function as key tools for disseminating North Korean ideologies and propaganda to South Korean citizens.

Shift in Propaganda Strategy

The sudden disappearance of these websites comes in the wake of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s declaration in late December that Korean unification is “impossible.” This statement significantly deviates from the long-standing goal of the North Korean regime. Following this declaration, North Korean officials were reportedly assigned the task of revising the country’s approach towards inter-Korean relations.

Indications of a shift in propaganda strategy were already visible when Ryomyong and Uriminzokkiri eradicated content related to unification from their pages. The drastic move of shutting down the sites further substantiates the speculated policy shift.

Uncertain Future

Independent researcher Martin Weiser expressed tentative hope that the sites might reappear, possibly on North Korean domains, but it remains uncertain what form they would take if reinstated. The future of these propaganda sites, which once served a critical role in North Korea’s information warfare, is now shrouded in ambiguity.

