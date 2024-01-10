NIST Calls for Public Feedback on Information Security Handbook Revision

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is set to update its Special Publication (SP) 800-100, known as ‘Information Security Handbook: A Guide for Managers.’ The handbook, which was first published in October 2006, offers guidance on cybersecurity and risk management. In light of advancements in cybersecurity frameworks and significant updates to essential resources over the years, NIST is now aiming to revise SP 800-100 to better serve its intended audience, align with current NIST guidance, and address the evolving landscape of cybersecurity governance.

Call for Public Feedback

In an effort to ensure the revised document is effective and relevant, NIST is conducting a Pre-Draft Call for Comments. It invites users and stakeholders to participate in the feedback process, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the document. This process is open to the public until February 23, 2024, and NIST has provided a comment template for submitting suggestions.

The need for this revision reflects the rapidly evolving nature of cybersecurity threats and the necessity for organizations to stay updated with the latest governance protocols and risk management practices. The updated handbook will aim to provide practical guidance to organizational managers dealing with the increasingly complex landscape of information security challenges.