Nigeria’s NIMC Clarifies 2024 Budget Allocation, Emphasizes Data Security

In a recent revelation, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) of Nigeria has clarified that the N9.5 billion earmarked in the 2024 Budget is not intended solely for construction purposes as previously speculated by some national dailies. The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, elucidated through his Technical Assistant on Media and Communications, Ayodele Babalola, that the amount is actually a portion of a Multilateral/Bilateral Project-Tied Loan.

Decoding the Details

This signifies that the funds will only be accessible if NIMC secures a loan or grant from funding partners. Such a situation would necessitate a partial funding match from the Federal Government. In the absence of such a loan or grant, the funds will not be released. The budget item, appearing under ‘Construction/Provision of Fixed Assets,’ is explicitly set aside for ‘Construction/Provision of Infrastructure.’ This encompasses various types of capital expenses that extend beyond mere construction.

Enhancing Data Security and Organizational Reliability

Under Coker-Odusote’s leadership, the NIMC has prioritized the enhancement of organizational reliability and data security. This includes the adoption of advanced encryption technologies and the establishment of a specialized cybersecurity team. These initiatives are designed to protect the sensitive information of citizens.

Impact on the 2024 Budget

Furthermore, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has stated that the federal government will endeavor to rely less on borrowing to implement the 2024 budget. Instead, it will emphasize revenue generation to finance the budget. The N10 trillion increase in capital expenditure underlines the administration’s focus on spurring economic growth. President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion, including N2.2tn supplementary appropriation for 2023. The National Assembly passed the 2024 budget with an increase of N1.2trn. However, the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has revealed an ambitious agenda for the year 2024 with a dedicated budget of N9.5 billion allocated to various strategic initiatives.