Brazil

Nexusguard Report: Surging Cyber Aggression in H1 2022

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Nexusguard Report: Surging Cyber Aggression in H1 2022

With a surge in cyber aggression, the Nexusguard report for the first half of 2022 indicates a 75.6% increase in the number of DDoS attacks as compared to the latter half of 2021. However, there has been a noticeable decrease in both the average and maximum sizes of the attacks by 56% and 66.8%, respectively.

The Rising Tide of Application and Amplification Attacks

Application attacks have seen a dramatic surge of 330%, while amplification attacks have increased by 106.7%. The majority of these attacks were single-vector, with User Datagram Protocol (UDP) attacks being the most common – marking a 77.5% increase. These UDP attacks often mask other malicious activities, such as compromising personal identifiable information or introducing malware.

Prevalence of HTTPS Flood and Reflected Attacks

There has been an increase in HTTPS Flood attacks, which overload servers with legitimate-looking HTTPS requests. Reflected attacks, which trick a target into responding to spoofed requests, have predominantly affected Brazil and South Korea, followed by the United Kingdom in Europe, and the Seychelles and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and Africa.

Stealthy Bit-and-Piece Attacks Disrupting ISPs Globally

Stealthy Bit-and-Piece attacks, which send small amounts of junk traffic that cumulatively disrupt services, remain a significant issue for internet service providers globally. Nexusguard’s expanded reporting now includes data on reflected attack destinations and the separation of Europe from the Middle East and Africa in their regional analysis.

The findings of the report underscore the necessity for companies to be proactive in their defense against DDoS attacks, as the landscape of cyber aggression continues to evolve at an alarming rate.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

