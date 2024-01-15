Nexusguard Report: Surging Cyber Aggression in H1 2022

With a surge in cyber aggression, the Nexusguard report for the first half of 2022 indicates a 75.6% increase in the number of DDoS attacks as compared to the latter half of 2021. However, there has been a noticeable decrease in both the average and maximum sizes of the attacks by 56% and 66.8%, respectively.

The Rising Tide of Application and Amplification Attacks

Application attacks have seen a dramatic surge of 330%, while amplification attacks have increased by 106.7%. The majority of these attacks were single-vector, with User Datagram Protocol (UDP) attacks being the most common – marking a 77.5% increase. These UDP attacks often mask other malicious activities, such as compromising personal identifiable information or introducing malware.

Prevalence of HTTPS Flood and Reflected Attacks

There has been an increase in HTTPS Flood attacks, which overload servers with legitimate-looking HTTPS requests. Reflected attacks, which trick a target into responding to spoofed requests, have predominantly affected Brazil and South Korea, followed by the United Kingdom in Europe, and the Seychelles and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and Africa.

Stealthy Bit-and-Piece Attacks Disrupting ISPs Globally

Stealthy Bit-and-Piece attacks, which send small amounts of junk traffic that cumulatively disrupt services, remain a significant issue for internet service providers globally. Nexusguard’s expanded reporting now includes data on reflected attack destinations and the separation of Europe from the Middle East and Africa in their regional analysis.

The findings of the report underscore the necessity for companies to be proactive in their defense against DDoS attacks, as the landscape of cyber aggression continues to evolve at an alarming rate.