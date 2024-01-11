en English
AI & ML

Next DLP Unveils XTND AI: An AI-Powered Ally for Cybersecurity Analysts

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Next DLP Unveils XTND AI: An AI-Powered Ally for Cybersecurity Analysts

In a bold move to streamline cybersecurity operations, Next DLP, a leading provider of risk and data protection solutions, has launched XTND AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal assistant. The cutting-edge AI assistant is designed to augment the workflow of insider risk and data security analysts, unlocking significant strides in efficiency, accuracy, and response time.

XTND AI: Bridging the Gap in Cybersecurity

XTND AI integrates seamlessly with the Reveal platform, providing analysts with contextualized incident reports. It leverages user behavior insights and risk scoring in line with the renowned MITRE ATT&CK framework, a globally-accepted benchmark for understanding adversary behavior and tactics. The AI assistant distills complex security incidents into easily digestible information, dramatically simplifying the process of understanding and responding to threats.

Empowering Analysts with AI

XTND AI is a game-changer for both junior and senior analysts. Junior analysts can leverage the AI assistant’s contextualization capabilities to gain a deeper understanding of security events, while senior analysts can expedite the summarization and communication of investigative information. This transformative tool, powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT model, aims to drastically reduce the time it takes to contain and respond to insider threats.

Next DLP’s Vision: AI and Humans in Tandem

John Stringer, Head of Product at Next, clarified that the goal of XTND AI isn’t to replace analysts. Instead, it serves to facilitate their day-to-day tasks and improve efficiency. Next DLP is also planning to develop in-house large language models to further bolster detection capabilities and streamline analyst workflows. This initiative confirms the company’s commitment to harnessing the power of AI to reshape the landscape of cybersecurity.

AI & ML Cybersecurity
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

