New Zealand Accuses China-Backed Hackers of 2021 Parliament Cyberattack, Urges Cessation

New Zealand has officially accused Chinese government-backed hackers of orchestrating a cyberattack on its parliament in 2021, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations over cybersecurity issues. Foreign Minister Winston Peters labeled the attack as 'unacceptable' and directly attributed the malicious cyber activity to groups sponsored by the Chinese Government. This accusation comes in the wake of similar claims by the U.S. and U.K., further intensifying the global scrutiny on China's cyber espionage operations.

Details of the Cyberattack

New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) conducted a comprehensive technical assessment which revealed that the cyberattack was executed by a group known as 'APT40,' believed to be operating under the auspices of the Chinese state. The breach, which targeted the Parliamentary Counsel Office and the Parliamentary Service, resulted in unauthorized access and the extraction of non-sensitive information. Despite the breach, officials assured that the information compromised did not pertain to matters of national security or strategic interest.

International Response and China's Denial

The accusations by New Zealand align with a broader international response condemning China's alleged cyber espionage activities. Australia echoed New Zealand's concerns, highlighting the implications such attacks have on democratic institutions and processes. In response, the Chinese embassy in New Zealand dismissed the allegations as 'groundless and irresponsible,' calling for a halt to the dissemination of false information and a more responsible approach to cybersecurity issues globally. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the need for evidence-based claims and cautioned against politicizing cybersecurity.

Sanctions and Global Diplomacy

In response to these cyberattacks, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against individuals and entities linked to 'Advanced Persistent Threat 31' (APT31), a group identified as part of China's state-sponsored cyber operations. This move underscores the growing international effort to curb cyber espionage and interference by state actors. New Zealand's stance, coupled with actions by the U.S. and U.K., signals a concerted effort to address and deter malicious cyber activities at a global level. The ongoing diplomatic engagements and sanctions highlight the complexities of cyber diplomacy and the challenges in achieving a secure and peaceful cyberspace.