New Cyber Incident Response Guide Released for Water Sector by CISA, EPA, and FBI

In a concerted move to strengthen cybersecurity within the Water and Wastewater Systems (WWS) sector, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the FBI have jointly released a new Incident Response Guide. Tailored specifically to meet the unique challenges faced by the WWS sector, this guide offers a comprehensive roadmap for responding to cyber incidents, underlining federal roles, resources, and responsibilities at each juncture.

Collaborative Effort for Cybersecurity

The Incident Response Guide, a collaborative effort involving 25 entities from the WWS industry, state and local governments, and the nonprofit sector, is a testament to the collective resolve to bolster the cyber resilience of the sector. It paves the way for a meticulous, step-by-step response to cyber threats, offering best practices for cyber incident response and emphasizing the importance of establishing a robust incident response plan.

Addressing Unique Challenges

The guide acknowledges the unique challenges faced by the WWS sector, including compliance with regulations, diverse cyber maturity levels, and limited cybersecurity resources. From reporting cyber incidents to leveraging available federal resources, the guide serves as a critical tool for WWS utilities grappling with these complexities. It also underscores the importance of engaging with local cyber communities and conducting a retrospective analysis of cyber incidents to glean valuable lessons for future preparedness.

Enhancing Cyber Resilience

The guide also emphasizes the significance of raising the baseline of cybersecurity and engaging with communities for a holistic approach to incident response. With the Cyber Action Team (CAT)—a quick-response team of special agents and computer scientists with expertise in cyber incident response—at the helm, the guide encourages collaboration across all levels of government, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector. This joint approach aims to foster a more resilient environment against cyber threats targeting the nation's water and wastewater services.

CISA's Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, Eric Goldstein, praised the guide as a timely and actionable resource in the face of persistent cyber threats. Similarly, the FBI's Cyber Division Assistant Director, Bryan Vorndran, reaffirmed the FBI's commitment to combating cyber threats against critical infrastructure, including the WWS sector. Radhika Fox, EPA's Assistant Administrator for Water, acknowledged the significant risk that cyber threats pose to the nation's safe drinking water and wastewater services, and affirmed the EPA's dedication to enhancing the sector's cyber resilience.