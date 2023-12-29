en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape: Protecting Digital Assets in an Increasingly Cloud-Based World

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape: Protecting Digital Assets in an Increasingly Cloud-Based World

The rapid evolution of technology and the increasing shift towards cloud computing have led to an unprecedented deployment of digital assets. This transition, however, has proven to be a lucrative hunting ground for cyber attackers who are now more frequently targeting these assets. The conversation between Ssthakar and FrankCNBC underscores an escalating concern for cybersecurity in the wake of these developments.

The Role of AI in Cybersecurity

The article dwells on the crucial role of AI in cybersecurity, particularly in threat detection, response, and predictive analytics. AI has become indispensable in protecting digital assets from burgeoning cyber threats, with real-world examples demonstrating its impact.

Unmasking Cyber Threats

The content elaborates on various cyber threats, including ‘Adversary in the Middle’ phishing attacks, SMS toll fraud, and the alarming shift of malicious entities from the darknet to the open web. With the rise in cyberattacks, it is evident that businesses need to adopt proactive security measures, continuous monitoring, and updates to security protocols to safeguard their digital assets.

The Artistry of Cybersecurity Operations

The article delves into the intricate world of cybersecurity operations, outlining the strategies, technologies, and methodologies employed to safeguard the digital realm. The continual evolution of cyber threats and the challenges organizations face in defending their digital assets underscore the pivotal role of cybersecurity operations. Concepts like Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and threat hunting serve as the vanguard of defense.

The Cybersecurity Landscape in 2024

Marked by rapid advancements in technology and an increase in cyber threats, the cybersecurity landscape in 2024 is increasingly focused on safeguarding digital assets. Emerging threats include AI-generated content, supply chain attacks, and a surge in cyberattacks, particularly ransomware. With the estimated cost of cybercriminal activities reaching $9.5 trillion in 2024, the pressing need for robust cybersecurity strategies is undeniable. Cutting-edge tools and methodologies such as automation, AI, and the zero-trust approach are revolutionizing how organizations safeguard their digital assets. The projected increase in global cybersecurity spending to $215 billion in 2024 signifies a paradigm shift in how organizations perceive and prioritize cybersecurity, reflecting a proactive approach to fortifying defenses against evolving cyber threats.

0
Business Cybersecurity
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lockheed Martin Shows Strong Potential for Investment Return, Says Analyst

By Momen Zellmi

Nvidia's H100 Processor: The Coveted Powerhouse in the AI Landscape of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Shifting Consumer Behavior Forces Companies to Adjust Pricing Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

IRS Announces Increased Tax Brackets for 2024: An Opportunity for Smart Tax Moves

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health ...
@Business · 3 mins
Core Industries Report 7.8% Growth: A Close Look at Industrial Health ...
heart comment 0
Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

Sodium-ion Batteries: A Promising Alternative in the Energy Storage Industry
Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Hikes Interest Rates for Small Savings Schemes: A Boost for Investors
Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates

By Dil Bar Irshad

Boost for Girl Child Empowerment: Indian Government Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rates
Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
36 seconds
Teenage Millionaires in Sports: The Shifting Landscape of Amateur Athletics
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
43 seconds
2023: A Year of Controversies in the Sports World
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
1 min
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
1 min
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
2 mins
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
2 mins
Governor Hochul Veto Aligns with Republicans in Campaign Finance Reform
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
2 mins
Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
2 mins
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024
2 mins
Key West to Host 32nd Annual Female Flag Football Championships in 2024
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app