en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape in 2024: Predictions and Protections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape in 2024: Predictions and Protections

In the digital landscape of Ireland, cybersecurity threats loom larger than ever. A staggering 45% of businesses have reported cyber incidents in the past three years, some of which have led to palpable financial losses. Danny Jenkins, the CEO of ThreatLocker, has outlined the main cybersecurity challenges expected in 2024, highlighting the persistent issues of a cyber skills gap, human error, and sophisticated phishing attacks.

Cybersecurity’s Internal Struggles

In addition to outward threats, the cybersecurity industry grapples with internal issues such as staffing shortages and the complexity of managing workloads. These challenges are further exacerbated by the rapid evolution of AI, which is now capable of simulating human behavior, authoring malware, and bypassing security systems. The emergence of generative AI as a cybersecurity threat marks a significant shift in the industry’s landscape.

The Looming External Threats

External challenges to cybersecurity include a dangerous threat landscape and the need for regulatory compliance. State-sponsored cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, necessitating the development of robust defense strategies. In a controversial move, some companies are starting to consider ransom payments as a part of their business strategy, thereby inadvertently perpetuating the cycle of attacks.

Need for Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and multiply, businesses need to be proactive and comprehensive in their approach. Underestimating the importance of data or the risk of attacks can have disastrous consequences. Predictions suggest an increase in supply chain attacks, with software vulnerabilities becoming a gateway for breaches. To build a robust defense, businesses must continually assess and develop their cybersecurity strategies.

The Future of Cybersecurity

Looking ahead to 2024, five key trends stand out. These include the adoption of generative AI, the complexity of modern supply chains, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), the pervasive issue of human error, and the looming threat of quantum computing. To protect against these advanced threats, businesses are advised to adopt measures such as zero trust network access and post-quantum cryptography.

0
Cybersecurity Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cybersecurity

See more
58 mins ago
Ubuntu Users Face Security Threats: Vulnerabilities Identified in libclamunrar
Security vulnerabilities have been discovered in libclamunrar, a component crucial for extracting RAR archives. These vulnerabilities pose a significant risk to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 23.04. The main concern stems from libclamunrar’s incorrect handling of directories within RAR archives, creating an opening for remote attackers to exploit. Exploitable Vulnerabilities
Ubuntu Users Face Security Threats: Vulnerabilities Identified in libclamunrar
Organizations Ramp Up Cybersecurity Efforts Amidst Growing Exposure Challenges: XM Cyber Report
2 hours ago
Organizations Ramp Up Cybersecurity Efforts Amidst Growing Exposure Challenges: XM Cyber Report
Godspeed’s Crimson Phoenix Acquires Cyberspace Solutions, Appoints Scott Crane as CFO
3 hours ago
Godspeed’s Crimson Phoenix Acquires Cyberspace Solutions, Appoints Scott Crane as CFO
Cyber Espionage Campaign Distributes Malware via YouTube Channels
1 hour ago
Cyber Espionage Campaign Distributes Malware via YouTube Channels
The Iconic Customers Face Cybersecurity Threats; Company Promises Refunds
1 hour ago
The Iconic Customers Face Cybersecurity Threats; Company Promises Refunds
Delinea Acquires Authomize, Sets a New Benchmark in Cybersecurity
1 hour ago
Delinea Acquires Authomize, Sets a New Benchmark in Cybersecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
41 seconds
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
1 min
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
2 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
2 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
2 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
3 mins
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
3 mins
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
3 mins
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app