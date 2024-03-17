Navi Mumbai Man Cheated of ₹1.36 Crore in Online Share Trading Scam, Police Investigate

A 48-year-old man from Navi Mumbai fell prey to a sophisticated online trading fraud, losing a staggering ₹1.36 crore to cybercriminals. The incident, which unfolded between January 20 and March 13, has triggered a police investigation against two individuals and an entity named Angel One, with charges under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. This case underscores the growing menace of online trading scams in Maharashtra.

How the Fraud Occurred

The victim, residing in Jui Nagar, was approached by the fraudsters through WhatsApp. They enticed him with lucrative share trading opportunities, promising substantial returns on investment. In good faith, the man transferred ₹1.36 crore into various bank accounts provided by the scammers, expecting to profit from the stock market. However, the realization dawned upon him that he had been duped when the promised returns never materialized, leading him to approach the police for justice.

Police Response and Investigation

In response to the complaint, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case under relevant sections for cheating and violations of the Information Technology Act. Senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam acknowledged the initiation of a probe, though no arrests have been reported so far. The police are diligently working to trace the cybercriminals behind this elaborate scam, highlighting their commitment to combating online fraud.

Rising Trend of Online Trading Scams

This incident is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities associated with online trading platforms. Cybercriminals continue to exploit these platforms to lure unsuspecting investors into fraudulent schemes. It is imperative for individuals to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before engaging in any online trading activities. Authorities are also stepping up their efforts to raise awareness and enhance cyber security measures to prevent such scams.