Cybersecurity

National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

The National Academy of Cyber Security in Hyderabad has officially begun accepting online applications for a variety of government-endorsed cyber security courses. These programs are open to an extensive range of candidates, from Intermediate to Postgraduate education levels, and are accessible to applicants from all corners of Telangana State.

Course Offerings and Accessibility

The curriculum is comprehensive, offering a range of programs such as Cyber Security Officer, PG Diploma in Cyber Security Management & Ethical Hacking, Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Certificate in Cyber Security, and Certificate in Cyber Law. The course durations vary, with programs lasting from three months up to a full year.

Tuition Fee Subsidy

Supporting candidates from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the academy provides a significant tuition fee discount. A substantial 50% subsidy is available for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH communities, as well as for women, ex-servicemen, and their dependents. This initiative is a part of the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.

Qualification and Recognition

Upon successful completion of their chosen course, participants receive a certificate from the Government of India, a significant recognition of their qualification in the field of cyber security.

Cybersecurity Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

