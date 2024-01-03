National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

The National Academy of Cyber Security in Hyderabad has officially begun accepting online applications for a variety of government-endorsed cyber security courses. These programs are open to an extensive range of candidates, from Intermediate to Postgraduate education levels, and are accessible to applicants from all corners of Telangana State.

Course Offerings and Accessibility

The curriculum is comprehensive, offering a range of programs such as Cyber Security Officer, PG Diploma in Cyber Security Management & Ethical Hacking, Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Certificate in Cyber Security, and Certificate in Cyber Law. The course durations vary, with programs lasting from three months up to a full year.

Tuition Fee Subsidy

Supporting candidates from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the academy provides a significant tuition fee discount. A substantial 50% subsidy is available for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH communities, as well as for women, ex-servicemen, and their dependents. This initiative is a part of the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.

Qualification and Recognition

Upon successful completion of their chosen course, participants receive a certificate from the Government of India, a significant recognition of their qualification in the field of cyber security.