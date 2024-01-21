NASK's Initiative to Bolster Cybersecurity Among Seniors: A Look into the 'Hello! Cyber-Secure Senior' Campaign

In an endeavor to bolster cyber safety among seniors, the Scientific and Academic Computer Network (NASK) has announced an online cybersecurity workshop, slated to be held on January 24. This webinar forms an integral part of the 'Hello! Cyber-Secure Senior' campaign, a comprehensive initiative intended to heighten awareness about the lurking cyber threats and scams, and equip seniors with preventive strategies.

Demystifying Cyber Threats

The online workshop will be presided over by cybersecurity experts Łukasz Salwarowski and Beata Frankiewicz. They are set to delve into the various techniques cybercriminals employ to ensnare seniors, unravel common cybercrime scenarios, and spotlight pivotal safety measures. By doing so, they aim to demystify the notion of cyber threats and arm seniors with the knowledge to stay safe in the digital world.

Encouraging Open Conversations

NASK is advocating for an open dialogue on cybersecurity issues, urging families to discuss these matters candidly, especially during family gatherings. The organization believes that such conversations are key to ensuring that seniors are well versed with the potential risks they face online. With scams growing increasingly sophisticated, NASK also champions the spread of information on how to discern suspicious communications.

Reporting Suspicious Activities

A crucial aspect of the campaign is to underscore the importance of consulting with someone before reacting to potential threats. To make this easier, seniors are advised to use the toll-free number 8080 to report suspicious SMS messages. This facility is expected to provide an added layer of protection to seniors against would-be cybercriminals.

Collaboration for a Safer Digital Space

The 'Hello! Cyber-Secure Senior' campaign is a collective effort bringing together NASK, CBZC, and WIB. Through activities like webinars, meetings, and the dissemination of educational materials, the collaborators aim to empower seniors with the necessary knowledge to traverse the online world safely and shield themselves against cyber scams. The campaign is a testimony to the power of collective effort in creating a safer digital space for the most vulnerable.