en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed

A recent prediction by a recruitment firm has highlighted the most in-demand jobs in the UK for 2024, with social worker, quantity surveyor, and cyber security manager taking the lead. These roles are not only expected to be in high demand, but they also offer above-average salaries. The study further indicates a dynamic job market, with approximately half of the workforce contemplating new career opportunities in 2024.

Changing Trends in Employment

This forecast reveals an evolving employment landscape, where demand for certain skilled positions is on the rise. Additionally, the workforce is actively seeking better job prospects, potentially driven by factors such as career advancement, higher remuneration, and the changing requirements of the labor market. The most in-demand jobs for 2024 are expected to include social workers, quantity surveyors, and cyber security managers. The latter is predicted to command the highest average salary of nearly £84,000.

A Dynamic Job Market

The research suggests that half of all workers are intending to seek new employment in 2024. With nearly a million unfilled jobs in the UK, this indicates a vibrant job market and ample opportunities for those looking to make a career move. The demand for skilled IT workers, particularly in London, is expected to rise by around 28%, with potential IT specialists earning an average salary of £56,480. Healthcare careers are also witnessing high demand, with an increase in the number of medical professionals, especially in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak. The average yearly salary for a healthcare worker is £34,279.

Emerging Opportunities

Online shopping trends in London have led to new job openings for cargo drivers, freight forwarders, and bus drivers. The demand for expert science, engineering, and finance professionals is also elevated, with competitive salaries and unique benefits offered by renowned companies. There is a skills scarcity in shop management in London, with potential earnings of around £30,000 for a supervisor at a reputable company. Other popular roles include energy/carbon managers, accountants, and special educational needs teaching assistants.

0
Cybersecurity United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Globe Telecom Achieves 85% Reduction in Bank-Related Spam Messages

By BNN Correspondents

Mikko Hypponen Warns of Deepfakes and 'Deep Scams' in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ransomware Attacks: An Escalating Threat to National Security

By Nimrah Khatoon

Clinical Researcher in Pune Loses Rs 2.1 Crore in Sophisticated Cyber Scam

By Dil Bar Irshad

pCloud: A Trusted Provider of Secure Online Storage Services ...
@Cybersecurity · 5 hours
pCloud: A Trusted Provider of Secure Online Storage Services ...
heart comment 0
China and Russia Test ‘Hack-Proof’ Quantum Link, South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies

By BNN Correspondents

China and Russia Test 'Hack-Proof' Quantum Link, South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies
Chameleon Android Banking Trojan: A New Threat to Mobile Security

By Geeta Pillai

Chameleon Android Banking Trojan: A New Threat to Mobile Security
The ‘Chameleon Android Banking Trojan’: A New Threat to Android Users

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The 'Chameleon Android Banking Trojan': A New Threat to Android Users
Security Alert: Potential Data Theft Risk on Spanish.PeopleDaily.com.cn

By Safak Costu

Security Alert: Potential Data Theft Risk on Spanish.PeopleDaily.com.cn
Latest Headlines
World News
METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution
19 seconds
METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
54 seconds
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
1 min
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
1 min
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
Watchdog Accuses Congressional Ethics Office of Negligence in Handling Alleged Violations
1 min
Watchdog Accuses Congressional Ethics Office of Negligence in Handling Alleged Violations
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD's 'Path to Mental Slavery' Posters
2 mins
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD's 'Path to Mental Slavery' Posters
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
3 mins
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
3 mins
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
37 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
44 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app