Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed

A recent prediction by a recruitment firm has highlighted the most in-demand jobs in the UK for 2024, with social worker, quantity surveyor, and cyber security manager taking the lead. These roles are not only expected to be in high demand, but they also offer above-average salaries. The study further indicates a dynamic job market, with approximately half of the workforce contemplating new career opportunities in 2024.

Changing Trends in Employment

This forecast reveals an evolving employment landscape, where demand for certain skilled positions is on the rise. Additionally, the workforce is actively seeking better job prospects, potentially driven by factors such as career advancement, higher remuneration, and the changing requirements of the labor market. The most in-demand jobs for 2024 are expected to include social workers, quantity surveyors, and cyber security managers. The latter is predicted to command the highest average salary of nearly £84,000.

A Dynamic Job Market

The research suggests that half of all workers are intending to seek new employment in 2024. With nearly a million unfilled jobs in the UK, this indicates a vibrant job market and ample opportunities for those looking to make a career move. The demand for skilled IT workers, particularly in London, is expected to rise by around 28%, with potential IT specialists earning an average salary of £56,480. Healthcare careers are also witnessing high demand, with an increase in the number of medical professionals, especially in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak. The average yearly salary for a healthcare worker is £34,279.

Emerging Opportunities

Online shopping trends in London have led to new job openings for cargo drivers, freight forwarders, and bus drivers. The demand for expert science, engineering, and finance professionals is also elevated, with competitive salaries and unique benefits offered by renowned companies. There is a skills scarcity in shop management in London, with potential earnings of around £30,000 for a supervisor at a reputable company. Other popular roles include energy/carbon managers, accountants, and special educational needs teaching assistants.