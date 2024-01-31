MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK Evaluations Calls for Participation: Ransomware and macOS in Focus

The issue of ransomware is growing more critical by the day, triggering a global urgency for robust cybersecurity solutions. Acknowledging this escalating threat, MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK Evaluations has launched its sixth round, focusing on analyzing and enhancing defenses against ransomware attacks. The program's commitment to scrutinizing malware that has been wreaking havoc across various industry sectors is evident.

An Inclusive Approach to Cybersecurity

What makes this round of evaluations unique is the inclusion of macOS. This move is a tactical response to the recent cyber activities of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The DPRK has been increasingly targeting Apple's operating systems in an attempt to bypass international sanctions. By expanding the evaluations to cover macOS, the ATT&CK Evaluations program aims to provide comprehensive insights into the capabilities of security solutions in detecting and responding to potential threats.

The Evaluation Process

The ATT&CK Evaluations program is known for its rigorous approach to testing cybersecurity defenses. The current round will delve into several key adversary behaviors inspired by ransomware, such as the exploitation of legitimate tools and efforts to circumvent defenses. As part of the process, the program will also introduce multiple smaller emulations, enabling a more nuanced and targeted evaluation of defensive capabilities.

Call for Participation

Cybersecurity vendors interested in participating in this transformative program have until April 30, 2024, to sign up. The results of the evaluations are expected to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2024. The program's General Manager, William Booth, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion to cover macOS, underscoring the program's dedication to holistic platform assessments.