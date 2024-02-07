MITRE CTO Charles Clancy on Protecting U.S. Infrastructure Amid Rising Cyber Threats

Chinese hackers have been nestled within the United States' critical infrastructure for a minimum of five years, presenting a potent cyber threat to essential systems like transportation, water, electricity, and more. This revelation comes amidst escalating cybersecurity concerns, as expressed by MITRE Chief Technology Officer Charles Clancy in a recent interview with Nextgov/FCW.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Stealthy Threat

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Justice Department have issued a court order to update software susceptible to Chinese hacking and to eliminate the infiltrated code from internet routers. This move is part of a broader attempt to expose the depth of the infiltration, furnish companies with vital guidance, and alert them of a potential cyber onslaught on U.S. infrastructure. FBI director Christopher Wray has raised the alarm in Congress about the impending danger posed by Chinese hackers to U.S. critical infrastructure systems.

Changing Cyber Threat Landscape

Advertisment

The threat landscape is evidently shifting, with China altering its strategy towards cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. The United States has issued warnings about China's burgeoning cyber capabilities and has initiated efforts to interrupt state-backed Chinese malware within the U.S. infrastructure systems. The need for a more incisive U.S. cyber defense and enhanced public-private sector collaboration on cyber defense has never been more pronounced.

The Urgent Need for Protective Measures

The U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection held a hearing to address threats to operational technology (OT) across critical infrastructure sectors, notably the water sector. The hearing underscored the importance of securing OT systems that ensure the reliable delivery of clean water and electricity. Recent malevolent cyber activities targeting OT devices in multiple sectors, including water and wastewater systems, were brought to light. The discussion also emphasized the need to modernize traditional IT guidance to reflect the realities of OT systems and the distinct cybersecurity controls required for OT networks.

Clancy, aligning with the White House’s stance against paying ransoms, suggested collaborating with insurers to implement this change. He also backed the State Department’s visa restrictions for individuals associated with spyware abuses and the Biden administration’s stance on the SEC cyber incident disclosures rule.

Given the high stakes, the time for action is now. As we brace ourselves for the potential risks and attacks that the next three years might bring, it is essential to remember that unity and strategic leadership are vital weapons in our cybersecurity arsenal.