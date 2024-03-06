Mirchi 98.3 FM's Digi Dakku: A Crusade Against Cybercrime in Kashmir Featuring RJs Vijdan, Mehak

In a robust response to the burgeoning cybercrime wave in Kashmir, Mirchi 98.3 FM launched Digi Dakku, a cyber awareness campaign spearheaded by popular Radio Jockeys, Vijdan and Mehak. Originally conceived as a month-long initiative, Digi Dakku has morphed into an enduring effort to educate the public on digital scams, underlining the gravity of cyber threats in the region.

Empowering the Community Through Awareness

At the heart of Digi Dakku is a commitment to community empowerment. RJs Vijdan and Mehak engage listeners by inviting them to share personal encounters with cyber scams, thus illuminating the widespread impact of these crimes. From lottery fraud to sophisticated meta scams, the campaign covers a spectrum of digital deceptions. An eye-opening revelation from RJ Mehak highlighted that 80 percent of participants in an online poll acknowledged experiencing or knowing someone affected by cyber scams, showcasing the pervasive nature of the issue.

Expert Insights on Cybercrime Prevention

To navigate the complex landscape of cyber fraud, Digi Dakku enlisted the help of professionals. A seasoned banker shed light on OTP scams and phishing attempts, while cyber expert Sheikh Asif offered advice on protecting social media accounts against hacking. Additionally, Advocate Romaan Muneeb provided a legal framework for understanding cybercrime laws and protection mechanisms. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that the campaign delivers comprehensive insights into both prevention and recourse for victims of cyber scams.

Extending Reach Through Digital Platforms

Recognizing the importance of digital literacy in combating cyber threats, Digi Dakku extended its reach beyond radio. Collaborating with influencers and legal experts, the campaign leveraged digital capsules and user-generated content to spread awareness. These efforts underscore the campaign's adaptability and commitment to utilizing multiple platforms to disseminate crucial information, making Digi Dakku a cornerstone in the fight against cybercrime in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Digi Dakku campaign by Mirchi 98.3 FM stands as a beacon of hope for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, illuminating the dark corners of cyberspace where scams thrive. Through education, engagement, and expert collaboration, the initiative strives to fortify the community against digital threats, fostering a safer online environment for all.