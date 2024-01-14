en English
AI & ML

Microsoft’s AI Tool ‘Security Copilot’ Under Scrutiny Over Incorrect Outputs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Microsoft’s experimental foray into the cybersecurity landscape with its AI tool, Security Copilot, has caught the spotlight for its unpredictable behavior, reportedly producing incorrect ‘hallucinated’ answers. The tool, designed to bolster cybersecurity professionals’ capabilities by analyzing security logs, demonstrated a tendency to deliver inconsistent responses, as cited in a report published by Business Insider which referenced leaked audio from an internal Microsoft presentation.

Stochastic Nature of AI

The AI tool, built on the backbone of OpenAI’s GPT-4, exhibited variability in response to identical queries, an issue attributed to the tool’s stochastic nature. During the tool’s ‘threat hunter’ tests, an early testing phase, the AI tool did not possess cybersecurity-specific data training, leading to questionable results. This ‘hallucination’ issue is not uncharted territory when it comes to large language models (LLMs), and Microsoft is reportedly making concerted efforts to address this by grounding the AI with concrete data.

Selective Presentation of AI Performance

The leaked audio and subsequent report have sparked debates around the instances Microsoft chose to present to the government and other potential clients. This raises questions about the company’s transparency concerning the AI tool’s limitations. In response, a Microsoft spokesperson clarified that the technology under discussion was a part of preliminary explorations, involving simulations derived from public data sets, assuring that no customer data was implicated in the process.

AI in Cybersecurity: A Double-Edged Sword?

Microsoft’s Security Copilot, akin to a chatbot, underscores the inherent challenges and risks involved in deploying artificial intelligence, particularly in the high-stakes realm of cybersecurity. While AI has the potential to revolutionize and streamline cybersecurity tasks, the ‘hallucination’ issue highlights the importance of rigorous and field-specific training of AI models to ensure reliability and accuracy of responses. The case of Microsoft’s AI tool serves as a potent reminder of the nuanced complexities that come with AI integration, prompting the need for immediate security and policy actions to guarantee readiness.

AI & ML Cybersecurity
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

