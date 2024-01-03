en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Meta Implements ‘Personal Boundary’ in Response to Virtual Attack on Minor’s Avatar

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Meta Implements ‘Personal Boundary’ in Response to Virtual Attack on Minor’s Avatar

In an alarming development, British police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Metaverse involving a minor. The victim, a girl under the age of 16, was left distraught after her digital avatar was attacked by a group of online strangers. This unsettling incident, highlighting the potential dangers lurking in virtual environments, has sparked a clamor for legislation to prevent such virtual offenses.

Meta’s Response

Meta, the company behind the Metaverse, has responded to the incident by implementing a feature called ‘personal boundary’. This safety measure is designed to keep unknown users at a distance, maintaining a few feet of separation to ensure user safety. While the exact platform where this incident took place was not disclosed, Meta’s response underscores its commitment to user safety.

The Call for Legal Action

This incident has ignited a conversation about the role of law enforcement in investigating virtual crimes. The highly immersive nature of virtual reality is being viewed as a contributing factor to the psychological trauma experienced by the victim. Consequently, there are calls for laws and regulations to be updated to protect victims in virtual environments. The Online Safety Act is being touted as a potential solution.

Children and Virtual Reality

The prevalence of virtual reality headsets among children is a growing concern. According to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), about 15% of children between the ages of five and ten have used a VR headset, with 6% using one daily. The popularity of these devices among children, coupled with incidents like the one under investigation, have highlighted the urgent need for protective measures in virtual spaces.

0
Cybersecurity Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cyber Safety Takes Centre Stage at Asutosh College's Annual Celebration

By Rafia Tasleem

Rumored Roblox Feature Sparks Concern Among Texas Parents

By Salman Khan

CTS Exceeds Recovery Expectations Post Cyber Incident; Orbit Bridge Faces Major Hack

By Wojciech Zylm

The Rising Tide of AI-Assisted Cyber Threats: CrowdStrike's Warning

By Quadri Adejumo

Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cybera ...
@Courts & Law · 1 hour
Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cybera ...
heart comment 0
Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses
Middle Eastern Geopolitical and Environmental Challenges: Key Perspectives

By Momen Zellmi

Middle Eastern Geopolitical and Environmental Challenges: Key Perspectives
The Blockhead’s 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Blockhead's 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year
CoinDCX Face Allegations of Fraud: Investors Cry Foul over Dubious Withdrawal Requests

By Dil Bar Irshad

CoinDCX Face Allegations of Fraud: Investors Cry Foul over Dubious Withdrawal Requests
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
14 seconds
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
42 seconds
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
4 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
4 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
4 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
4 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
4 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
4 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
40 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app