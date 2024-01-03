Meta Implements ‘Personal Boundary’ in Response to Virtual Attack on Minor’s Avatar

In an alarming development, British police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Metaverse involving a minor. The victim, a girl under the age of 16, was left distraught after her digital avatar was attacked by a group of online strangers. This unsettling incident, highlighting the potential dangers lurking in virtual environments, has sparked a clamor for legislation to prevent such virtual offenses.

Meta’s Response

Meta, the company behind the Metaverse, has responded to the incident by implementing a feature called ‘personal boundary’. This safety measure is designed to keep unknown users at a distance, maintaining a few feet of separation to ensure user safety. While the exact platform where this incident took place was not disclosed, Meta’s response underscores its commitment to user safety.

The Call for Legal Action

This incident has ignited a conversation about the role of law enforcement in investigating virtual crimes. The highly immersive nature of virtual reality is being viewed as a contributing factor to the psychological trauma experienced by the victim. Consequently, there are calls for laws and regulations to be updated to protect victims in virtual environments. The Online Safety Act is being touted as a potential solution.

Children and Virtual Reality

The prevalence of virtual reality headsets among children is a growing concern. According to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), about 15% of children between the ages of five and ten have used a VR headset, with 6% using one daily. The popularity of these devices among children, coupled with incidents like the one under investigation, have highlighted the urgent need for protective measures in virtual spaces.