Melissa Stillwell Takes the Helm as Director of Customer Success and Operations at Energize Marketing

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing service delivery and amplifying value for its global B2B brand clients, Energize Marketing, a leading provider of B2B solutions, has welcomed Melissa Stillwell as the new Director of Customer Success and Operations. This appointment not only marks the inception of a new Operations Department within the company but also heralds a decisive step forward in Energize Marketing’s mission to deliver high-performance, data-driven solutions.

Melissa Stillwell: A Leader with a Legacy

Stillwell brings a wealth of over 20 years of experience to her new role, having held prestigious positions in marketing, audience engagement, and operations at several industry-leading companies. Her professional journey spans an impressive array of organizations, including Convertr, MJH Life Sciences, UBM Life Sciences, and Advanstar Communications. This diverse background positions her as a force to be reckoned with in her new role at Energize Marketing.

Co-Founders’ Confidence in Stillwell’s Expertise

The co-founders of Energize Marketing, Michael Greenhut and David Steifman, have expressed their confidence in Stillwell’s abilities, highlighting her proven leadership and operational expertise as instrumental in supporting the company’s mission. They believe that Stillwell’s appointment will not only strengthen the company’s operations but also catalyze their growth objectives.

Energize Marketing: Driving Customer Growth Through Innovation

With a diverse portfolio of offerings, including Demand Generation, Webcasts, Virtual Events, and Content Marketing, Energize Marketing is poised to further accelerate customer growth objectives. By tapping into its global audience and leveraging innovative solutions, the company aims to cater to the rapidly evolving needs of customers in today’s fast-paced business environment. Melissa Stillwell expressed her excitement about joining the company and contributing to its B2B solutions, reaffirming her commitment to fostering client success and operational excellence.