Manufacturing Industry Underestimates Cybersecurity Risks: Travelers Risk Index 2023 Reveals

The 2023 Travelers Risk Index has exposed a concerning reality for the manufacturing industry: a quarter of these companies have fallen victim to data breaches or cyber events. Alarmingly, this risk seems underappreciated as only 56% of executives express significant worry about such threats; even fewer (57%) have a cybersecurity incident response plan at hand. This nonchalance exists despite 65% of manufacturing business owners expressing confidence in their response to a cyber event.

A False Sense of Security in Manufacturing Industry?

Kirstin Simonson, Cyber Lead at Travelers, offers an explanation for this paradoxical behavior. She suggests that the manufacturing sector’s lack of priority on cybersecurity could stem from a combination of a false sense of security and a belief that smaller organizations are unlikely targets. Simonson strongly advocates for proper procedures, updated systems, employee training, and comprehensive incident response plans to guard against cyber threats.

Manufacturing: A Prime Target for Cyber Extortion

Contrary to the industry’s lack of concern, the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 indicates that manufacturing is the industry most affected by extortion attempts. The Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2022 corroborates this concern, identifying manufacturing as the sector with the highest percentage of ransomware incidents. The pressing need for robust cyber defense measures in this sector is clear.

Insurance Alone is Not Enough

Simonson cautions against over-reliance on insurance as a primary defense, urging for a broader approach to cyber defense investment. She highlights that a single cyberattack can have long-term repercussions for a manufacturing company, potentially disrupting operations and causing significant financial damage. The industry’s primary concerns presently revolve around economic uncertainty and supply chain risks, with cyber threats not even ranking in the top five. This approach needs reevaluation considering the growing digital threats.

Upskilling and Automation: The Dual-edged Sword

As the manufacturing sector moves toward smart, automated processes, AI-controlled machines, and robotics, the need for continuous upskilling in fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity becomes paramount. Mikrocentrum has prepared more than 7,500 professionals for the future in digitisation and automation. However, as the industry embraces digitalization, it also becomes more vulnerable to cyber threats. Companies can protect against these threats by implementing regular software updates, training staff to recognize and avoid threats, and using firewalls and antivirus software. But it’s clear that a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy is a must to truly secure the manufacturing industry’s digital future.