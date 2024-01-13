en English
Cybersecurity

Malaysia’s Digital Surge: High ICT Device Ownership and New Padu Database Hub

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
The digital landscape in Malaysia is witnessing a significant surge, as indicated by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). The report highlights the high rates of computer and mobile phone ownership among households and individuals. Post-pandemic, computer access in households stands at an impressive 91.3% and mobile phone ownership at an almost universal 99.3%, with Internet access not far behind at 96%.

Unprecedented Growth in ICT Device Ownership

The usage statistics underscore the dominance of ICT devices in Malaysia, with mobile phones leading at 99.1%, the Internet at 97.4%, and computers at 80.2%. Both urban and rural areas are experiencing extensive digital penetration, boasting over 80% Internet coverage. This surge in digital adoption signifies the country’s readiness to embrace the digital age, transforming its socioeconomic landscape.

Launch of the Padu Database Hub

On January 2, 2024, the Malaysian government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the Padu database hub. This national initiative aims to create a secure national database, inform national policies, and facilitate policy implementation for socioeconomic benefits. CyberSecurity Malaysia manages the personal data within Padu, reinforcing the importance the government places on data security.

Challenges in Digital Accessibility and Registration

Despite the promising figures, there are still challenges to be addressed. Digital accessibility and transportation issues are affecting the registration process, especially in rural and remote areas. To overcome these obstacles, the government may consider extending the registration deadline and involving MPs and local assemblymen in the process to ensure inclusivity. The Padu initiative, despite its initial hurdles, is a step in the right direction for Malaysia’s digital future.

Cybersecurity
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

