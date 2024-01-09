en English
Cybersecurity

MacPherson Resident Scammed; Singapore MPs Advocate for Digital Safety

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
MacPherson Resident Scammed; Singapore MPs Advocate for Digital Safety

A senior citizen in MacPherson, Singapore, was on the brink of being defrauded of thousands of dollars through a sham investment scheme that falsely claimed endorsement from Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. In his distress, he sought help from his Member of Parliament (MP), Tin Pei Ling, who swiftly stepped in. With her aid, the bank agreed to waive off the fraudulent charges.

Parliamentary Motion for Digital Safety

This incident, among others, has sparked a sense of urgency among Singapore MPs. Ms. Tin, along with her colleagues, has filed a parliamentary motion, set for debate on January 9, calling for a more robust action plan against such digital threats. Ms. Tin, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Communications and Information, is joining forces with MPs Jessica Tan, Sharael Taha, Alex Yam, and Hany Soh.

Their collective stand emphasizes a shared responsibility among the government, corporations, and citizens to deter, detect, and protect against scams. The lawmakers are not just advocating for their constituents but for a digital society that’s secure for all.

13 Calls to Action

The MPs have proposed 13 calls to action aimed at enhancing transparency, promoting information sharing, and educating the public, particularly the vulnerable. This collective effort comes as Singapore continues to advance in its digital journey, where the risks are as significant as the opportunities.

The calls to action are a clarion call for everyone – from the government to businesses and individuals – to step up and play their part in combating digital fraud. The MPs are pushing for a more proactive role from corporations and private entities in fighting against scams and malware.

Empowering the Vulnerable

Alongside these efforts, there is a strong emphasis on the need to empower the vulnerable segments of society in the digital world. As Singapore moves towards becoming a Smart Nation, the digital divide should not leave behind those who are less tech-savvy. Efforts must be made to ensure that every individual is equipped with the knowledge and skills to safeguard themselves against digital threats.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

