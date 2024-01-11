Lush Responds to Cyber Security Incident with Rigorous Measures

Renowned cosmetics company, Lush, finds itself amidst a cyber security incident, actively working towards securing its systems. The Poole-based firm has engaged with external IT forensic specialists to conduct an in-depth investigation into the breach. As part of its immediate response, the company has taken stringent measures to contain the incident and minimize its impact on their operations.

Advertisment

Immediate Response to Cyber Threats

In an era where cyber threats are a constant concern, companies are required to be more vigilant than ever. Lush, demonstrating its understanding of this gravity, has swiftly notified the relevant authorities about the incident. The pivotal step of bringing in external IT forensic specialists further underlines the company's commitment to nip the issue in the bud.

Securing and Monitoring Systems

Advertisment

While the investigation remains in its initial stages, Lush UK&I has already taken steps to secure and monitor all systems. This precautionary measure is a testament to their proactive approach in dealing with such critical situations. It also reflects their dedication to ensuring the security of their systems and safeguarding the trust of their customers.

Previous Encounter with Cyber Attack

This is not Lush's first encounter with a cyber attack. Back in 2011, the company's website was compromised, leading to customers being advised to contact their banks. As reported by the BBC at the time, the incident served as a wake-up call for the company. The current situation, however, shows that Lush is now better prepared to tackle such threats with immediate and appropriate action.