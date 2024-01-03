en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Loophole in Central Database Hub (Padu): A Wake-Up Call for Cybersecurity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Loophole in Central Database Hub (Padu): A Wake-Up Call for Cybersecurity

The Central Database Hub (Padu), a newly launched system intended for targeted subsidies, has encountered a significant security vulnerability that could have allowed third parties to use identity card numbers to bypass user passwords. This loophole was discovered and brought to the attention of the Economy Ministry by a vigilant member of the public, underscoring the indispensable role of public participation in fortifying cybersecurity measures.

Loophole Discovery and Immediate Rectification

The potential flaw in the Padu system, which is managed in-house by the Department of Statistics with a team of 49 certified data scientists and security barriers in place, was exposed by a developer and quickly addressed by the Padu team. This incident led to a swift recognition of the issue by the Economy Ministry, which has since assured the public that necessary improvements are being implemented. However, the exact nature of the loophole and the specifics of the improvements have not been disclosed.

Implications and Concerns

Despite the prompt rectification of the flaw, the incident has raised concerns about the potential for unauthorized registration using identity card numbers and postcodes. This has led to a call for a temporary suspension of Padu’s user registration process until these issues are adequately addressed. Furthermore, the incident has ignited questions regarding the necessity of the additional personal information required by Padu, as most of this data is already available through other government ministries and agencies.

Preventive Measures and Recommendations

High-ranking officials and experts have stressed the need to enhance Padu’s security and privacy measures. Former MCMC chairman Dr. Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek emphasized the importance of regular cybersecurity assessments and penetration checks. CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) CEO Datuk Dr. Amiruddin Abdul Wahab assured that a Security Posture Assessment (SPA) has been conducted as an independent third party. In addition, cybersecurity consultant Fong Choong Fook urged the government to publish a White Paper detailing the architecture of the entire database to boost public confidence in Padu.

0
Cybersecurity
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Qatar Promotes Digital Safety in Schools with Cybersecurity Educational Curricula

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Data Security Laws: An Obstacle for Businesses

By Aqsa Younas Rana

National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

By Dil Bar Irshad

GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices

By BNN Correspondents

Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity ...
@Business · 1 hour
Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity ...
heart comment 0
Regular Security Audits on Malaysia’s Central Database System Necessary to Tackle Cyber Threats

By BNN Correspondents

Regular Security Audits on Malaysia's Central Database System Necessary to Tackle Cyber Threats
Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report
Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report
Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore

By Rafia Tasleem

Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang Busted in Vadodara, Transactions Exceed Rs 1.84 Crore
Latest Headlines
World News
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
34 seconds
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
1 min
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
1 min
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
1 min
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
1 min
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
1 min
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
2 mins
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
2 mins
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
2 mins
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app