Cybersecurity

Lithuanian Organizations Hit by Cyberattacks in Retaliation for Support of Ukraine

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Lithuanian Organizations Hit by Cyberattacks in Retaliation for Support of Ukraine

In a world increasingly reliant on the digital sphere, the specter of cyber warfare has been brought to Lithuania’s doorstep. Several distinguished organizations, such as Compensa Vienna Insurance Group, If Insurance, Lithuanian Roads Association, AD REM, INIT, and Balticum, have been targeted by a series of cyberattacks, allegedly orchestrated by the NoName ransomware group. This malicious campaign has disrupted the normal operations of these entities, rendering their websites inaccessible and causing server response issues.

Cyber Retaliation for Lithuania’s Stance

The NoName group has been vocal about their activities, sharing information on the severity of their attacks and the resulting digital chaos. Interestingly, the motive behind this wave of cyber onslaughts appears to be political rather than financial. The messages posted by the threat actors point to Lithuania’s robust support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as the catalyst for their actions. The Lithuanian Ambassador, Valdemaras Sarapinas, has been singled out and condemned by the attackers for his role in bolstering this support.

DDoS Attacks: The Weapon of Choice

The symptoms observed on the affected websites, such as long response times and server timeouts, are consistent with a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. This form of cyberattack involves overloading servers with a deluge of traffic, disrupting their functionality and hindering normal operations. The consequences of these attacks are far-reaching, impacting not only the availability but also the reliability of the targeted websites.

Lithuania’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Lithuania’s backing for Ukraine has been unwavering and significant, with the nation contributing aid equivalent to 1.8% of its GDP – the highest relative to its economy. These actions, however, have not been without repercussions, as evidenced by the retaliatory cyberattacks. Despite international attempts to resolve the conflict, including military aid and economic sanctions from countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, the war in Ukraine continues to persist. This ongoing conflict has led to widespread human suffering and heightened geopolitical tensions, casting a long and troubling shadow on the global stage.

Europe Lithuania
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

