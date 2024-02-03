Lainey Wilson Speaks Out on AI Fraud at House Judiciary Hearing

Country music artist, Lainey Wilson, delivered a poignant testimony at a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing, emphasizing the emotional toll of AI fraud and the unauthorized use of her likeness. Speaking against the backdrop of rampant misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), Wilson's testimony was a fervent plea for legislative action.

“I do not have to tell you how much of a gut punch it is to have your name, your likeness, or your voice ... used in ways that you could never imagine. ... It is wrong, plain and simple,” Wilson said.

Highlighting Impact of AI Fraud

Wilson's account was a stark reminder of the personal impact of AI misuse. She described the experience as a 'gut punch', highlighting the violation of personal rights and dignity. The singer urged lawmakers to consider the consequences of AI-generated fakes on individuals, illustrating the issue with her own experience of unauthorized use of her likeness for promoting weight loss gummies.

Representing the Human Artistry Campaign

As a representative of the Human Artistry Campaign, Wilson's testimony carried the weight of around 300 performers and artists. She emphasized the need for legislation that safeguards an individual's control over their identifying characteristics in digital replicas. The proposed bill, the No AI Fraud Act, aims to bestow individuals with more control over the use of their likeness and voice by AI, establishing provisions for damages and transfer of rights.

Proposed Legislative Measures

During her testimony, Wilson also addressed concerns about potential restrictions on AI being seen as violations of the right to free speech. She maintained that the ethical use of AI and artist consent are paramount, asserting the importance of maintaining the humanity in art. The proposed legislation, if passed, is set to empower creators to take action against unauthorized AI-generated replicas.

Wilson's testimony aimed to provide lawmakers with a firsthand insight into AI misuse's consequences, fostering legislative action to protect individuals' privacy and personal rights. The singer's call for support for the No AI Fraud Act was a compelling argument for the need for control over personal likeness and voice in the digital age.