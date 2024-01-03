en English
Cybersecurity

Kuwait Bolsters Cybersecurity Infrastructure with Multi-Million Dollar Contract and National Center

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Kuwait Bolsters Cybersecurity Infrastructure with Multi-Million Dollar Contract and National Center

In a significant move to bolster its national cybersecurity framework, Kuwait has granted a direct contract for the implementation, development, and support services at its Government Cybersecurity Operations Center. The Central Agency for Public Tenders confirmed this strategic move, aimed at enhancing security infrastructure to counter cyber threats. The contract, valued at $169.34 million, spans five years, and has been awarded to Impulse International Communications Company, a firm authorized by the agreement between the Government of Kuwait and Google Cloud.

Cybersecurity Partnership with Impulse International Communications

Impulse International Communications Company, as a key player in this deal, is set to provide critical services in line with the government’s agreement with Google Cloud. This partnership underlines Kuwait’s proactive approach to securing its cyber infrastructure and highlights the importance placed on fortifying the nation’s digital borders. It also underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging international expertise in its cybersecurity strategy.

Establishment of the National Center for Cybersecurity

Adding to Kuwait’s multi-pronged strategy is the establishment of the National Center for Cybersecurity. This institution is tasked with building and developing a robust cybersecurity system at a national level. Its mission extends beyond merely safeguarding the state from cyber threats. It is envisioned to ensure the continuity of work, maintain national cybersecurity, and protect vital interests in cyberspace.

Building Specialized National Capabilities in Cybersecurity

Besides, the center is also expected to oversee the development of specialized national capabilities in the field of cybersecurity. This pivotal role demonstrates the government’s intent to nurture homegrown talent and expertise, thereby reducing the dependence on external resources in the long run. The move is a testament to Kuwait’s determination to create a resilient and self-reliant cyber ecosystem, capable of weathering the evolving cyber threats.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

